Mikhail Gorbachev death – latest: Transformative Soviet leader dies aged 91
Towering figure of 20th century reportedly fought ‘serious and long illness’ in Moscow
Russian news agencies have announced the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, citing a statement from Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.
Agencies reported his death on 30 August following a “serious and long illness”.
He was 91.
Gorbachev – a towering figure in 20th century history whose rise to power transformed the map of Europe and steered the Cold War to its end – was the last president before the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991, as he foreged relationships with the United States to lift the Iron Curtion and unite Germany in the long shadow of World War II.
He presided over an era of perestoika and glasnost as reforms sparked pro-democracy protests across communist bloc nations in the late 1980s, fuelling the dissolution of the 15 Republicans of the Soviet Union.
Keir Starmer: ‘Mikhail Gorbachev’s pursuit of reform forged a path for diplomacy over conflict'
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has joined tributes to the late Soviet leader:
“One of the great figures of the 20th Century, Mikhail Gorbachev’s pursuit of reform forged a path for diplomacy over conflict,” he wrote. “He will forever be remembered as the last leader of the Soviet Union who had the courage and conviction to end the Cold War.”
EU Commission president pays tribute to Gorbachev
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says the former Soviet president “was a trusted and respected leader” who “played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain.”
“It opened the way for a free Europe,” he said. “This legacy is one we will not forget.”
Boris Johnson: Gorbachev’s ‘tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all’ in wake of Putin’s assault
“I’m saddened to hear of the death of Gorbachev,” Boris Johnson wrote in a statement on Twitter following news of the former Soviet leader’s death.
“I always admired the courage [and] integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion,” he said. “In a time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all.”
Breaking news: Vladimir Putin expresses ‘deepest condolences’ after death of Mikhail Gorbachev
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his deepest condolences following the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, according to a statement from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Mr Gorbachev’s death was announced on Tuesday night
Mikhail Gorbachev: Soviet Union’s final president who changed world history
The Independent’s obituary for the transformative Soviet leader charts his meteoric rise within the Communist Party to the disentegration of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
Paul Vallely writes:
‘An epoch in world history came to an end directly as a result of his actions’
On 30th anniversary of failed 1991 coup, Gorbachev defends ‘democratic path’ for Russia
On the 30th anniversary of a coup that failed to stop democratic reforms in the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev urged Russian society to stand against “usurping power.”
In a statement last year through his Gorbachev Foundation, he wrote: “To stand for democratic principles and rule of law, exclude any possibility for usurping power or inconsiderate actions, that is what the society and state must be responsible for.”
He added: “I believe that the democratic path of Russia’s development is the only correct one, that only on this path can our country develop and solve any problems.”
Gorbachev will be buried next to wife Raisa in Moscow: reports
Gorbachev will be buried in Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery next to his wife Raisa, who died in 1999, according to Russian new agencies.
Mikhail Gorbachev, the former leader of the USSR who helped end the Cold War but could not prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, has died, according to Russian media reports.
Mr Gorbachev died after ‘a serious and long illness’, say hospital officials in Moscow
