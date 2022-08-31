Mikhail Gorbachev death – latest: Transformative Soviet leader dies aged 91
Towering figure of 20th century reportedly fought ‘serious and long illness’ in Moscow
Russian news agencies have announced the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, citing a statement from Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.
Agencies reported his death on 30 August following a “serious and long illness”. He was 91.
Gorbachev – a towering figure in 20th century history whose rise to power transformed the map of Europe and steered the Cold War to its end – was the last and only president of the Soviet Union before its collapse in 1991, as he forged relationships with the United States to lift the Iron Curtain and unite Germany in the long shadow of World War II.
He presided over an era of perestoika and glasnost as reforms sparked pro-democracy protests across communist bloc nations in the late 1980s, fuelling the dissolution of the 15 Republics of the Soviet Union.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remembers him as “a one-of-a kind statesman who changed the course of history” and a towering global leader, committed multilateralist, and tireless advocate for peace.”
Joe Biden remembers Gorbachev as 'a man of remarkable vision'
US president Joe Biden has issued a statement remembering Mikhail Gorbachev as a “man of remarkable vision”.
Mr Biden remembered the time when we came to power and said his acts were that of a “rare leader” who had the “imagination to see that a different future was possible”.
Here’s the full statement from the US president:
When he came to power, the Cold War had gone on for nearly 40 years and communism for even longer, with devastating consequences. Few high-level Soviet officials had the courage to admit that things needed to change. As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I saw him do that and more.
As leader of the USSR, he worked with President Reagan to reduce our two countries’ nuclear arsenals, to the relief of people worldwide praying for an end to the nuclear arms race. After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms. He believed in glasnost and perestroika – openness and restructuring – not as mere slogans, but as the path forward for the people of the Soviet Union after so many years of isolation and deprivation.
These were the acts of a rare leader – one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it. The result was a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people.
Even years after leaving office, he was still deeply engaged. When Mr Gorbachev visited the White House in 2009, he and I spoke for a long time about our countries’ ongoing work to reduce U.S. and Russian nuclear stockpiles. It was easy to see why so many worldwide held him in such high esteem.
We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends, and to people everywhere who benefited from his belief in a better world.
Mikhail Gorbachev: Soviet Union’s final president who changed world history
The Independent’s obituary for the transformative Soviet leader charts his meteoric rise within the Communist Party to the disentegration of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
Paul Vallely writes:
It was not his intention to bring about the collapse of one of the great empires of the 20th century. He wanted to reform Russian communism and modernise it – with a speed and scale which startled both friends and foes alike all across the world.
But his efforts to democratise his country’s political system, and decentralise its economy, set in process events which led to the fall of the Berlin Wall, the break-up of the Soviet Union and the collapse of communism as a global force.
Mikhail Gorbachev: Soviet Union’s final president who changed world history
‘An epoch in world history came to an end directly as a result of his actions’
Gorbachev’s Pizza Hut advert resurfaces after death
People are remembering Mikhail Gorbachev for many reasons today, and one of them is a 1998 commercial for Pizza Hut which aired just about everywhere except for in Russia itself.
The ad was widely shared on Tuesday and Wednesday following news of his death.
The ad features Russians seated at a Pizza Hut discussing politics. They notice Gorbachev in the corner in the room and talk about his legacy over the meal.
“Because of him, we have economic confusion!” one critic says in the ad.
“Because of him, we have opportunity!” one supporter responds.
“Because of him, we have political instability,” the first man adds.
“Because of him, we have many things ... like Pizza Hut,” an elderly lady replied, as the three say, “Hail to Gorbachev!”
“Sometimes nothing brings people together like a nice hot pizza from Pizza Hut,” the narrator says in the ad.
UN secretary-general remembers ‘towering global leader’
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres remembers Mikhail Gorbachev as “a one-of-a kind statesman who changed the course of history.”
“The world has lost a towering global leader, committed multilateralist, and tireless advocate for peace. I’m deeply saddened by his passing,” he said.
A timeline of the Soviet leader’s era and the collapse of the USSR
The Independent reviews key moments in the life of Mikhail Gorbachev, who became the head of the Societ Party in 1985 and is recognised for helping bring an end to the Cold War and lift the Iron Curtain.
‘All Gorbachev’s reforms have been reduced to zero'
Mikhail Gorbachev may not have died content.
According to Alexei Venediktov, who editted the liberal radio station Echo of Moscow until it was forced off air for its Ukraine coverage, Gorbachev was “upset” by the invasion.
“All Gorbachev’s reforms have been reduced to zero, dust, smoke,” Mr Venediktov said in July. “This was his life’s work [...] Freedom of speech, private property – that was Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev. So what’s he going to say now?”
The journalist said on Tuesday that loss of Gorbachev meant many Russian dissidents were now effectively “orphaned.”
“We have all become orphans,” he said. “But not everyone has understood it yet.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger among many honouring life of Gorbachev
Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger joined legions of world leaders in paying tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who was reported dead on Tuesday at age 91.
“There’s an old saying, ‘Never meet your heroes,’” the Terminator star wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of himself with Gorbachev. “I think that’s some of the worst advice I’ve ever heard.”
See what Mr Schwarzenegger had to say about the Russian statesman.
ICYMI: Mikhail Gorbachev, Soviet leader who helped end the Cold War and changed the world forever, dies aged 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, a man widely lauded in the West for reforms that changed the world but were often condemned at home, has died at the age of 91.
Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital said the last leader of the Soviet Union had died after a long illness but provided no other details.
At the height of his influence, Gorbachev was the tip of the spear pushing for exciting reforms and demands for more openness within a system that for decades had been closed and set against the US in a superpower battle for supremacy and survival.
Indeed, at times during the Cold War, such as the feverish Cuban missile crisis of 1962, it appeared that the stand-off would end in nuclear annihilation for everyone.
Andrew Buncombe has this remembrance of the impactful leader.
How Mikhail Gorbachev changed the world forever
Last leader of Soviet Union passes away after long illness
Putin offered ‘condolences’ over Gorbachev, but has worked to undo his legacy
Russian president Vladimir Putin has reportedly offered his condolences to the family of Mikhail Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday at age 91.
Vladimir Putin expresses ‘deepest condolences’ after death of Mikhail Gorbachev
Former Soviet leader’s death was announced on Tuesday
Nonetheless, Mr Purin has spent much of his time leading Russia in a more revanchist direction than the Gorbachev years, which strove for greater openness and less hostilities with the West.
The current Russian president has called the dissolution of the Soviet Union, which occured Gorbachev, the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”
Gorbachev was reportedly upset that Mr Putin was destroying his “life’s work” by invading Ukraine.
Mr Putin seemed to reference the end of the USSR in a February speech announcing the invasion of Ukraine, claiming, “The paralysis of power and will is the first step toward complete degradation and oblivion.”
Remembering when Gorbachev gave a New Year’s Day address to Americans
January, 1998. The mood was cautiously optimistic.
The United States and the Soviet Union had just signed a 1987 nuclear weapons control treaty, and the leaders took the landmark step of addressing each other’s constituents directly in a televised New Year’s Day address shown in both countries.
“That treaty marks the first step along the path of reducing nuclear arms, and that is its enduring value,” Mr Gorbachev said.
Mr Reagan also offered a warm holiday message in his part of the exchange, though he also criticised ongoing conflicts in Nicaragua and Afghanistan, where both the US and the USSR were providing support to their favoured factions.
“In some instances, regimes backed by foreign military power are oppressing their own peoples, giving rise to popular resistance and the spread of fighting beyond their borders,” Mr Reagan said. “Too many mothers, including Soviet mothers, have wept over the graves of their fallen sons.”
Watch an excerpt of Mr Gorbachev’s speech below.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies