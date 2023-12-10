Watch live as 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded in Oslo despite absence of jailed winner
Watch live as the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded at the Oslo City Hall on Sunday 10 December.
This year’s laurate, Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, is in jail in Iran.
She will be represented by her children Ali and Kiana Rahmani and husband Taghi Rahmani.
They are expected to deliver her speech, sharing the message of a mother of whom they are fiercely proud but who they have not seen for almost nine years.
“We are not nervous, we are very proud to be able to be the voice of our mother and do our best to move things forward. The prize will reinforce our determination to go to the end,” Ali said, ahead of the ceremony.
Ms Mohammadi will go on a new hunger strike from her prison cell as the prize is awarded in Oslo in her absence, her family said Saturday.
“She said ‘I will start my hunger strike on the day that I am being granted this prize, perhaps then the world will hear more about it,’” her husband, Taghi Rahmani, said.
