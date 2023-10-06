Moment Nobel Peace Prize awarded to jailed Iranian campaigner Narges Mohammadi

The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Iranian women’s rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi.

She has received the prize for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her efforts to promote human rights and freedom for all.

Authorities arrested Mohammadi in November after she attended a memorial for a victim of violent 2019 protests.

In awarding the prize, the Nobel committee said her “brave struggle has come with tremendous personal cost”.

Mohammadi has a long history of imprisonment, harsh sentences and international calls for reviews of her case.