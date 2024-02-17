Watch live: Orban delivers 25th state of the nation address to Hungary

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is delivering his 25th state of the nation address, highlighting the country’s achievements from the past year, and what needs to change.

This year’s speech is expected to include a nod to the European Parliament elections taking place in June, as well as the resignation of President Katalin Novák and former Justice Minister Judit Varga, following a scandal involving a pardoning last week.

It’s the first time he will have spoken publicly since the incident sparked a wave of protests and anger across the nation, however, he is expected to reassure voters that should such scandals arise, the people responsible will be forced to resign from positions of power.

Orbán first delivered an address back in 1999, and last year’s focused on war and inflation, highlighting Hungary’s bid for peace when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine war.