Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Longer Read

Putin, Kim and the special relationships plunging the world into crisis

With multiple threats to humanity engulfing the world, regional and global alliances are now more important than ever, writes Edward Howell. Pariah states will only come closer together and the West cannot stand idly by as threats grow

Saturday 22 June 2024 06:00
Comments
(AP)

North Korea is not one’s usual pit stop between Russia and Vietnam, but for Vladimir Putin, it was too good an opportunity to miss. Reaffirming Russia’s relations with its allies of old, Putin’s diplomatic mission to Pyongyang and then Hanoi offered an occasion, firstly, to garner support for his ongoing war in Ukraine at a time when Russia has few international friends.

What is more, both visits aimed to send a clear signal to the United States, its allies, and the West, that no matter what Western leaders say, Russia will do all it can to cause trouble in international relations.

Putin’s visit to Hanoi, after spending two days in North Korea, has more than a hint of irony. It was in Hanoi, five years ago, when the notorious presidential summit between Kim Jong Un and then-US president, Donald Trump – their second in under two years – ended without a deal. The two leaders did not even manage to have lunch. Since then, North Korea has only increased its delinquent behaviour, which reached new heights with this week’s visit by Putin.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in