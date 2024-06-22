Putin, Kim and the special relationships plunging the world into crisis
With multiple threats to humanity engulfing the world, regional and global alliances are now more important than ever, writes Edward Howell. Pariah states will only come closer together and the West cannot stand idly by as threats grow
North Korea is not one’s usual pit stop between Russia and Vietnam, but for Vladimir Putin, it was too good an opportunity to miss. Reaffirming Russia’s relations with its allies of old, Putin’s diplomatic mission to Pyongyang and then Hanoi offered an occasion, firstly, to garner support for his ongoing war in Ukraine at a time when Russia has few international friends.
What is more, both visits aimed to send a clear signal to the United States, its allies, and the West, that no matter what Western leaders say, Russia will do all it can to cause trouble in international relations.
Putin’s visit to Hanoi, after spending two days in North Korea, has more than a hint of irony. It was in Hanoi, five years ago, when the notorious presidential summit between Kim Jong Un and then-US president, Donald Trump – their second in under two years – ended without a deal. The two leaders did not even manage to have lunch. Since then, North Korea has only increased its delinquent behaviour, which reached new heights with this week’s visit by Putin.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments