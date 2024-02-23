Watch live: UN meets ahead of second anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the United Nations General Assembly holds a meeting on Ukraine on Friday, 23 February, ahead of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The two-year anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion comes as the US announced its largest single package of sanctions against Moscow.

Sanctions and export controls have been announced to slow Russia down, "making it harder for them to fight their war of choice," Deputy US Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said.

US officials said more than 500 targets will be sanctioned in the latest package including from Russia's military industrial complex and companies in third countries that facilitate the Kremlin’s access to goods it wants.

Additionally, EU member states approved a 13th package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Moscow on Wednesday, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Russia procure weapons or of involvement in kidnapping Ukrainian children.

Moscow denies any kidnapping has taken place.

In response to the latest round of sanctions by the bloc, Moscow banned more EU officials and politicians from Russia.

The Russian foreign ministry said: "The European Union is continuing its fruitless attempts to put pressure on Russia through unilateral restrictive measures."