Watch live as Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov attends a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine after Russian officials claimed that Western-supplied weapons were used in an attack on Donetsk.

At least 27 people have been killed and 25 others have been wounded after shelling in the city, Moscow-installed officials said.

Local leader Denis Pushilin said two children were among those injured.

Russia has claimed that Western-supplied weapons were used in the attack at a market in Tekstilshchik on Sunday.

Kyiv did not immediately comment on the strike, but its Tavria army group later denied responsibility.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly condemns all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including today’s shelling of the city of Donetsk in Ukraine,” according to a UN spokesperson.

The region is one of four in Ukraine that Russia annexed in 2022 after Moscow launched its attacks.