Three teachers and student stabbed ‘by teenager on knife rampage’ at Spanish school

Several people have been wounded in the attack in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain

Alex Ross
Thursday 28 September 2023 09:59
Comments
(The Independent)

A teenager has stabbed three teachers and at least one pupil in a high school in southern Spain, police have told news agency Reuters.

Several people have been wounded in the attack in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, but none have died.

According to local reports, a pupil’s mother said the attacker wielded two large knives from his backpack inside a classroom and attacked fellow pupils and teachers, telling them he would kill them.

A teenager has been detained by police.

More to follow on this breaking news story

