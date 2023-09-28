Three teachers and student stabbed ‘by teenager on knife rampage’ at Spanish school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has stabbed three teachers and at least one pupil in a high school in southern Spain, police have told news agency Reuters.

Several people have been wounded in the attack in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, but none have died.

According to local reports, a pupil’s mother said the attacker wielded two large knives from his backpack inside a classroom and attacked fellow pupils and teachers, telling them he would kill them.

A teenager has been detained by police.

More to follow on this breaking news story