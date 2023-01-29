For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Candian prime minister Justin Trudeau gives a speech at a ceremony marking the 6th anniversary of a shooting at the Quebec City mosque, which killed six people.

The attack by a single gunman in 2017, at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City, a mosque in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood of Quebec City, Canada.

Six worshippers were killed and five others seriously injured after prayers when the gunman entered the hall shortly and opened fire. 40 people were reported present at the time of the shooting.

Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzeddine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti were killed after the gunman Alexandre Bissonnette attacked the mosque.