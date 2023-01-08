One dead and another missing in avalanche during Colorado snowmobile trip

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

One person has died and another is missing after an avalanche on Mount Epworth in Colorado.

Two male snowmobilers became buried in the avalanche on Saturday, Grand County Search and Rescue said.

Search and rescue teams were able to recover one of the snowmobilers, a 58-year-old man, who was pronounced dead.

The body of the second snowmobiler has not yet been recovered due to adverse weather conditions.

Teams will be returning to the area early on Sunday to continue the recovery efforts, authorities said.

Local area officials have said both victims’ next of kin have been informed.

Grand County sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a statement: “Unfortunately, this is the second fatal avalanche that we have experienced this season in Grand County. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims.”

More follows.