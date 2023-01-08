Jump to content

One dead and another missing in avalanche during Colorado snowmobile trip

One victim’s body has been recovered with another still missing

Daniel Reast
Sunday 08 January 2023 10:34
Comments
<p>Search and rescue efforts began on Saturday but were halted due to adverse weather conditions </p>

Search and rescue efforts began on Saturday but were halted due to adverse weather conditions

(Grand County Search and Rescue)

One person has died and another is missing after an avalanche on Mount Epworth in Colorado.

Two male snowmobilers became buried in the avalanche on Saturday, Grand County Search and Rescue said.

Search and rescue teams were able to recover one of the snowmobilers, a 58-year-old man, who was pronounced dead.

The body of the second snowmobiler has not yet been recovered due to adverse weather conditions.

Teams will be returning to the area early on Sunday to continue the recovery efforts, authorities said.

Local area officials have said both victims’ next of kin have been informed.

Grand County sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a statement: “Unfortunately, this is the second fatal avalanche that we have experienced this season in Grand County. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims.”

More follows.

