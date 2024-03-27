Watch live as UN Special Rapporteur on West Bank and Gaza holds press briefing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Francesca Albanese, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Occupied Since 1967, holds a briefing on her report to the UN Human Rights Council.

Ms Albanese told the council on Tuesday 26 March that she believed that Israel's military campaign in Gaza since 7 October 2023 amounted to genocide and called on countries to immediately impose sanctions and an arms embargo.

Israel, which did not attend the session, rejected her findings.

"I find that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the threshold indicating the commission of the crime of genocide against Palestinians as a group in Gaza has been met," she said, citing more than 30,000 Palestinians killed among other acts.

"I implore member states to abide by their obligations, which start with imposing an arms embargo and sanctions on Israel and so ensure that the future does not continue to repeat itself," she added.