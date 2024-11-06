Tearful Amy Dowden hints she may make a sensational Strictly return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amy Dowden has hinted that she could return to Strictly Come Dancing for a group number after suffering a shin injury.

The 34-year-old was rushed to hospital as a “precaution” on 26 October and did not perform on the Saturday night show on 2 November. She was replaced by fellow professional dancer Lauren Oakley as celebrity JB Gill’s dance partner.

She got emotional in an appearance on the BBC’s It Takes Two: “I’m absolutely gutted. Unfortunately, I have a stress fracture on my shin. I’m absolutely gutted, I need to rest for a couple of weeks.

“Hopefully I will be back dancing, hopefully in a group number by the end of the series. Fingers crossed.”

She added the injury wasn’t a repeat of any previous injuries or previous treatment for breast cancer and she said she would be JB’s “biggest cheerleader” as he continues with “the amazing Lauren”.

Asked if she has spoken with JB, she replied: “We’ve spoken a lot and formed such a lovely friendship. He has so much rhythm in that body - he is going to be spectacular.”

She got emotional being back on the show, through tears she said: “It is everything [being back] sorry I’m heartbroken being back with the Strictly family, with the best rehab.”

In an update issued on Monday, a spokesperson for Strictly said: “Sadly, Amy Dowden MBE will not be partaking in the rest of the competition this year.

“Whilst Amy focuses on her recovery following a foot injury, fellow Professional Dancer, Lauren Oakley, will step in as JB’s dance partner.

“The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in Strictly are always the utmost priority. The whole Strictly family sends Amy love and well wishes.”

The dancer was unable to compete in last year’s competition as she underwent treatment for breast cancer. In May 2023, she was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of stage three breast cancer finding a lump in her breast the day before her Maldives honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

She underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment in those nine months and was eventually told she had “no evidence of disease” in February 2024.