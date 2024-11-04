Amy Dowden recounts ‘tough week’ after being forced to pull out of Strictly broadcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amy Dowden has recounted a “tough week” after collapsing backstage after last week’s live show.

The 34-year-old professional dancer was rushed to hospital as a “precaution” on 26 October for an undisclosed illness. She did not perform in Saturday night’s show (2 November) – instead, professional dancer Lauren Oakley stepped in to dance with Dowden’s celebrity partner JB Gill.

While Dowden did not perform during Saturday night’s show, she watched from the sidelines as Oakley and Gill danced a couple’s choice to a medley of Bruno Mars songs, and scored a near-perfect 39 points.

Reflecting on the performance in a post shared online, Dowden praised the Strictly team for coming together during a “tough week”.

“This was a week we had been planning and was so so excited about,” wrote Dowden, tagging her dance partner Gill.

“I remember us getting the music edit through at the premiere and us listening to it both with the biggest smile ever. I’m so proud it all came together for you, especially after a tough week.”

Dowden then thanked choreographer Lizzie Gough for the routine, as well as Oakley, for stepping in to dance with Gill.

open image in gallery JB Gill and Amy Dowden on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

During one moment in Saturday night’s show, Gill turned to the camera and mouthed “For you Amy” after he danced – and Dowden said the gesture made her cry.

“That moment when @jbgill said to the camera for you Amy! Yes I’m crying! The most genuine, kind, humble, talented soul! Thank you partner!”

Dowden appeared on the Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Friday (1 November), after it was revealed earlier this week she would not be dancing in Saturday’s live show. She told host Janette Manrara she was feeling “much better”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The dancer was unable to compete in last year’s competition as she underwent treatment for breast cancer. In May 2023, she was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of stage three breast cancer finding a lump in her breast the day before her Maldives honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

open image in gallery JB Gill dancing with his stand-in partner, Lauren Oakley ( BBC/Guy Levy )

She underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment in those nine months and was eventually told she had “no evidence of disease” in February 2024.

When Dowden’s name was announced in the 2024 line-up for Strictly, she celebrated the news and told her fans that she could not wait to be back doing what she loves the most: dancing.

“My heart is so happy,” she wrote. “The best team on and off the dance floor. Feel blessed and more excited than ever. Bring it on!”