Potential Banksy artwork appears on wall near London Tube station

A new mural bearing the signature style of street artist Bansky has appeared on the streets of London.

Earlier this week, a new artwork emerged on a wall in Westminster appearing to be the work of the elusive and political Bristol artist.

Painted in Banksy’s signature stencil style, the work appears to show three figures unplugging a giant robot arm.

The mural, which appeared on a wall outside Edgware Road underground station, is accompanied by the words: “Another world is possible.”

Banksy is yet to claim the artwork on his Instagram page. The Independent has contacted his representatives for comment.

Banksy began creating street art in the Nineties, but gained particular notoriety the following decade with his political artworks.

Last month, a £6 million work by the artist was lifted by crane into a new exhibition in London.

The mural, titled Valentine’s Day Mascara, weighs 3.8 tonnes and first appeared on the side of a house in Margate on Valentine’s Day. It was later moved to the seaside town’s Dreamland amusement park for public display.

Another Banksy work, titled Valentine’s Day Mascara, popped up earlier this year (PA)

The artwork depicts a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth, wearing an apron and yellow washing-up gloves and throwing a man into a chest freezer.

It was announced in August that the work would be for sale to the public through 27,000 shares priced at £120 each.

The piece was later placed in the foyer of the unauthorised The Art of Banksy exhibition in Regent Street, central London, where the public can see it for free.

This summer, Banksy staged his first solo show in 14 years in Glasgow. Taking place at the city’s Gallery of Modern Art, Cut & Run attracted over 180,000 visitors over its 10-week run.

When the exhibition came to an end in August, Banksy asked the public to help decide where the exhibition should go next.

On an official website, the artist claimed that organisers “want to take this show on the road but have no idea where to go to next”.

He then asked for those interested to mail their suggestions to venues@cutandrun.co.uk and include some photos, if possible, to illustrate the reasoning behind their choice.