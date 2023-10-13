Suspected new Banksy mural appears in London: ‘Another World is Possible’

A suspected new Banksy mural has recently appeared in London.

Footage recorded on Monday 9 October shows the artwork on a wall outside Edgeware Road Underground station in Westminster.

The piece shows three figures dragging a robot arm with the words “Another world is possible”.

It has not been officially confirmed by Banksy, but fans are already travelling to see the mural, according to reports.

The British street artist and activist has not posted any official artwork on his Instagram since March 2023.