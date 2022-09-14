Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mural painted in honour of Queen Elizabeth II has divided opinion online, with some complaining about the apparent lack of resemblance to the late monarch.

Since the Queen’s death at the age of 96 last week (Thursday 8 September), people across the UK and worldwide have paid tribute in various ways.

In west London, world record-holding artist Jignesh Patel and his relative Yash Patel painted a large mural of the monarch near Hounslow East’s Tube station.

“We love the Queen, when she died, we thought we had to pay tribute,” Jignesh told the BBC.

The tribute has raised eyebrows, however, as some question how accurate the painting is.

“As a mark of respect for the Queen, this mural is now Paddy Ashdown in a posh hat,” wrote one person on Twitter, comparing the artwork to an image of the late Liberal Democrat politician.

Elsewhere, another person joked that it was a “great tribute to Alex Ferguson”, while others have compared the image to Michael Flatley or Brian May.

A mural of the Queen in Hounslow, west London (Mark Silcox/SWNS)

“That’s Michael Flatley, isn’t it?” reads one tweet; another commenter wrote: “Michael Flatley emerging from a housefire.”

Regardless of the mixed reactions to the work, the artists are hopeful that the mural will remain in place for at least a decade.

“The paint we used is good for 10-15 years,” Jignesh Patel told the broadcaster.

“If we can inspire kids and get them to enjoy the mural, it can leave an impression in the community.”

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here.