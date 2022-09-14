Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Queen mural in Hounslow divides opinion ahead of funeral

Mural appeared ahead of the monarch’s funeral in London

Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 14 September 2022 12:52
Comments
Queen Elizabeth II's playful moments

A mural painted in honour of Queen Elizabeth II has divided opinion online, with some complaining about the apparent lack of resemblance to the late monarch.

Since the Queen’s death at the age of 96 last week (Thursday 8 September), people across the UK and worldwide have paid tribute in various ways.

In west London, world record-holding artist Jignesh Patel and his relative Yash Patel painted a large mural of the monarch near Hounslow East’s Tube station.

“We love the Queen, when she died, we thought we had to pay tribute,” Jignesh told the BBC.

The tribute has raised eyebrows, however, as some question how accurate the painting is.

Recommended

“As a mark of respect for the Queen, this mural is now Paddy Ashdown in a posh hat,” wrote one person on Twitter, comparing the artwork to an image of the late Liberal Democrat politician.

Elsewhere, another person joked that it was a “great tribute to Alex Ferguson”, while others have compared the image to Michael Flatley or Brian May.

A mural of the Queen in Hounslow, west London

(Mark Silcox/SWNS)

“That’s Michael Flatley, isn’t it?” reads one tweet; another commenter wrote: “Michael Flatley emerging from a housefire.”

Regardless of the mixed reactions to the work, the artists are hopeful that the mural will remain in place for at least a decade.

“The paint we used is good for 10-15 years,” Jignesh Patel told the broadcaster.

Recommended

“If we can inspire kids and get them to enjoy the mural, it can leave an impression in the community.”

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in