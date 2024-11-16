Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Book of a lifetime: Life A User’s Manual by Georges Perec

From The Independent archive: David Bellos experiences the healing power of a deeply moving novel that brought French fiction back from the brink of extinction

Saturday 16 November 2024 06:00 GMT
Comments
Georges Perec was a French novelist, essayist and filmmaker. ‘Life A User’s Manual’ was published when he was 42. He died three years later
Georges Perec was a French novelist, essayist and filmmaker. ‘Life A User’s Manual’ was published when he was 42. He died three years later (Public domain)

Thirty years ago a colleague put a French paperback in my hand, saying “I couldn’t finish this. But you’ll probably like it”. I’d heard of the author; a recommendation from my cultivated head of department was not to be taken lightly; so I started reading the book that same evening in bed.

I was puzzled at first, as surely I was meant to be, because it begins with an essay on puzzles. When I woke in the morning the puzzle-plot was still in my mind: I think I had dreamt of nothing but Bartlebooth, Valene and Winckler.

Then I started sneezing: another Scottish winter cold was descending on me. As I had no classes that day, I went back to bed – and read on. Before the weekend was out, my cold was cured, and I knew that La Vie mode d’emploi was a masterpiece made for me.

I also knew what the puzzle was. As Georges Perec’s novel contains meticulous descriptions of all the objects in each of the rooms of a seven-storey block of flats in Paris (with the cellars and two attic floors making 10), it was surely a device permitting or more probably requiring the use of every word in the Grand Larousse dictionary.

Yet it was also a storybook as varied as anything by Dumas or Dickens. With ironic and mostly compressed tales of a disfigured cycling champion, a repentant lexicographer, an eccentric millionaire, an amateur chemist, a passionate diplomat, a disappointed archaeologist, a Russian soprano, an accidental home-improvement equipment tycoon, a second-rate watercolourist, a trader in cowrie shells, a mysterious puzzle-maker and a variety of con artists, it satisfied all cravings for narrative invention without every straying onto the over-trodden terrain of political or amorous soul-searching.

Recommended

Far from detracting from the book’s interest, Perec’s reticence made his novel deeply moving. My colleague had been right. I loved it! I started reading it again. I soon realised I’d been wrong about the nature of the book’s formal puzzle (much more complicated than my initial surmise). It also dawned on me that it wasn’t really a French novel at all: it was a universal novel that just happened to be written in French. And that could easily be changed!

Here, at last, was a post-Sartre storybook capable of bringing French fiction back from the brink of extinction to which Alain Robbe-Grillet had driven it. I began to wonder if I could give Perec the global audience his novel seemed designed to reach.

With luck, the help of a dear friend, a courageous publisher and the most exhilarating hard work I have ever done, La Vie mode d’emploi became Life A User’s Manual within a few years. It changed my life. And it changed the field of the novel too.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in