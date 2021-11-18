Idris Elba admitted to Will Smith that he hadn’t yet finished his new book.

Last Tuesday (9 November), Smith’s self-titled memoir was released but in an event to promote the book, Elba admitted to the Bad Boys star that he hadn’t been able to finish it all yet.

While Elba called the book “incredible” he confessed he had only read up to “chapter six”.

Smith laughed off the confession and joked that he would have to take over hosting the event half way through.

Elba and Smith were on stage at the Savoy Theatre to discuss the memoir which is a confessional account of Smith’s life that covers him witnessing domestic abuse as a child and his suicidal thoughts as a result of that.

While Smith teared up when recollecting some of the events detailed in the book, the event was mostly a jovial affair with the I Am Legend actor beginning the night with a rap and often exchanging jokes with Elba.

At the event, Smith also reunited with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Joseph Marcell and recalled the time Quincy Jones helped him land the lead role in the show.

(Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

To close out the night Smith was joined on stage by DJ Jazzy Jeff where they performed a medley of hits including “Summertime” and “Brand New Funk” to the delight of the crowd.