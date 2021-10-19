Charity refuses donations from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book

This is My Brave, a non-profit organisation are declining donations from Jamie Lynn Spears after an online backlash.

Spears had announced that a portion of the proceeds from her upcoming book would go to the mental health and addiction recovery charity.

But after criticism from fans of Britney Spears the charity have announced they will no longer be accepting the donation: “We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book.”

Jamie Lynn, who is the younger sister of Britney, announced earlier this month that she had penned a memoir that she hoped would help “anyone else out there who forgot their worth”.

Fans of Britney allege that Jamie Lynn exploited her older sister while she was under the conservatorship overseen by their father. They also accuse Jamie Lynn of not publicly supporting her sister.

Earlier this year, Jamie Lynn spoke out about the conservatorship for the first time: “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after.”

She also talked about why she is writing a book about her life: “I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else.”

While Britney is renowned for her pop career, Jamie Lynn is best known for performance in teen drama, Zoey 101.

Late last month, Britney’s father Jamie was suspended as her conservator after 13 years following allegations of illegal wiretapping.

The Independent have reached out to Jamie Lynn Spears’ representatives for comment.