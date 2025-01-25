Neil Gaiman comic series cancelled following sexual assault allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dark Horse Comics has confirmed that it has cut ties with Neil Gaiman and cancelled any planned collaborations after the author was accused of sexual assault.

The 64-year-old has denied engaging in “non-consensual sexual activity” after accusations of assault by multiple women.

The American Gods author was the subject of a lengthy New York magazine article earlier this month, in which eight women accused him of sexual assault, including a long-term babysitter from New Zealand and a caretaker on his property in Woodstock, New York.

Gaiman, whose major titles in the comic book world include The Sandman, Coraline and Norse Mythology, has now seen his series Anansi Boys cancelled by Dark Horse.

In a statement, the publication said: “Dark Horse takes seriously the allegations against Neil Gaiman and we are no longer publishing his works. Confirming that the Anansi Boys comic series and collected volume have been cancelled.”

Gaiman responded to the allegations in a blog post titled: “Breaking the silence.”

“As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don’t, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen. I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever,” wrote Gaiman.

The author went on to say that he has reviewed correspondence with his accusers, writing: “I went back to read the messages I exchanged with the women around and following the occasions that have subsequently been reported as being abusive. These messages read now as they did when I received them – of two people enjoying entirely consensual sexual relationships and wanting to see one another again. At the time I was in those relationships, they seemed positive and happy on both sides.”

However, he did acknowledge personal failings, adding: “And I also realise, looking through them, years later, that I could have and should have done so much better. I was emotionally unavailable while being sexually available, self-focused and not as thoughtful as I could or should have been. I was obviously careless with people’s hearts and feelings, and that’s something that I really, deeply regret. It was selfish of me. I was caught up in my own story and I ignored other people’s.”

Gaiman concluded his statement: “Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality. I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can’t accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn’t do.”

open image in gallery Author Neil Gaiman has denied allegations of sexual assault (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

It was announced last year that he is no longer a producer on Good Omens, the Prime Video series that will conclude with a single episode instead of a planned third series.

The second season of The Sandman is still expected to arrive on Netflix later this year, as is the Prime Video series Anansi Boys.