Taylor Swift children’s book tops bestseller chart months before release

A new children’s book about Taylor Swift has topped Amazon’s bestseller chart months before its release.

The book titled Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography is an upcoming release from Penguin Random House’s Little Golden Book series.

Scheduled to be released on 2 May, the Swift-themed book has already topped the Best Children’s Musical Books list and is currently on the number three spot on the Best Children’s Biographies list.

Written by Wendy Loggia and illustrated by Peruvian artist Elisa Chavarri, the 24-page book is based on the career and life of the award-winning Grammy artist.

The book’s description states: “This Little Golden Book about Taylor Swift – the singer and songwriter whose distinctive talent for storytelling has made her one of the biggest superstars in both country and pop music – is an inspiring read-aloud for young children as well as their Swiftie parents!”

Other music artists who have previously been featured in the Little Golden Book biographies series are Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Beyoncé, and Tony Bennett among others.

Last month, Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film” won Best Music Video award at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Swift, who directed the 10-minute-long video starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, was nominated in the category alongside Adele, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, and Kendrick Lamar.

(Penguin Random House)

In December last year, Swift’s latest album, Midnights, sold so many copies on vinyl that the format outsold CDs.

It was the first time that the sales of vinyl beat the sales of CDs since the 1980s.

The Midnights vinyl sold a total of 80,000 copies in the UK – the highest number of any record made this century, according toThe Guardian.

Currently, Swift’s children’s book is available for pre-order on Amazon at a discounted price of $5.39 (£4.48).