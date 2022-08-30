Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Crime author Val McDermid has claimed that the estate of Agatha Christie threatened possible legal action over her “Queen of Crime” nickname.

McDermid, who is known for writing suspense novels, including the Wire in the Blood series, was speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival when she had to refute a reference to her being the “unchallenged” Queen of Crime.

The author explained that her appreciation for Christie has resulted in her writing a short story called The Second Murder at the Vicarage, a sequel to Christie’s 1930 title.

Despite having had positive interactions with the Christie estate, her publishers reportedly received a letter from the late writer’s representatives due to the “Queen of Crime” moniker being used in reference to McDermid, instead of Christie.

McDermid said: “They said ‘you must cease and desist referring to Val McDermid as the Queen of Crime. We have trademarked this expression. If you call Val McDermid as the Queen of Crime, you will be in breach of copyright and this trademark.’”

The author said the alleged warning continued: “You may continue to quote other people calling her the Queen of Crime and obviously you cannot prevent someone calling her Queen of Crime on a platform during the event. But should you use this title elsewhere, in other ways, then you will be in breach and our lawyers will be in touch.”

McDermid then went on to explain that she’d also personally received a letter from Christie’s grandson, who helps to run the author’s estate.

“He said ‘you will imagine my shock when my train pulled into Waverley Station and a poster said ‘new from the Queen of Crime’. You must understand there is nothing personal in this, but we must protect my great grandmother’s legacy’,” McDermid said of the letter.

McDermid expressed her disagreement with the pushback over the title, adding: “Obviously if you see that on a poster you’re going to go ‘oh, Queen of Crime. We’re not going to read that Agatha Christie anymore are we?’ It’s just astonishingly pitiful.”

The Independent has reached out to the Agatha Christie estate for comment. Christie died in 1976.