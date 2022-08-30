Footage of fires burning at Reading Festival has been shared on social media by a number of attendees, amid claims of poor security and safety.

The final day of last weekend’s event was marred by violence and tent torching, while festivalgoers also complained of objects being thrown as fights breaking out.

In one clip, a fire can be seen raging at a campsite in Reading, as a number of hooded figures throw more items onto it.

Similar videos were also posted online of fires at Leeds Festival.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.