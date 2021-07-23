Prince Harry has a four-book publishing deal with the second to be released after Queen’s death

Prince Harry has signed a four-book publishing deal with Penguin Random House, including a second memoir to be published only after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to reporting in the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex personally oversaw the auction for the rights to the books, which began at £18 million and is thought to have reached around £29 million.

The deal includes the “intimate and heartfelt” memoir that was announced earlier this week, and which is expected to be published in late 2022 to coincide with Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The second book will also be a memoir, which the Mail reports a publishing source has claimed is being purposefully held back until after the death of the Queen.

The third book included in the deal will be a wellness guide written by Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. The contents of the fourth and final book is not yet known.

In a statement earlier this week, Penguin Random House said that Prince Harry’s first memoir would provide the “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Random House did say that Prince Harry would be donating his proceeds to charity.

For his part, Harry said that he wrote his memoir – in collaboration with ghostwriter JR Moehringer – “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

He added: “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”