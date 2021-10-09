GB News presenter Isabel Oakeshott has become the subject of ridicule on social media after saying “Christmas joy” should not be dependent on getting a particular turkey or toy amid fears of festive shortages.

In a segment speaking of potential meat shortages set to hit the UK in December, Oakeshott suggested those worried should “take a long hard look” at what “Christmas is all about.”

The comments come as a shortage of workers forced poultry farmers to cut production by around a fifth – between 500,000 and 750,000 turkeys.

According to industry figureheads, the combination of non-UK workers leaving the country after Brexit, and the delayed introduction of the government visa scheme for 5,500-strong workforce has compounded the likelihood of shortages.

Speaking of these industry predictions, the GB News host said: “I do think if your Christmas joy depends on getting a particular type of turkey for lunch, or the latest must-have toy for little Johnny, I would suggest you need to take a long, hard look and really have a think about what Christmas is all about.

🎄 ICYMI: Isabel Oakeshott on possible Christmas supply shortages.



'I think if your Christmas joy depends on getting a particular type of Turkey for lunch... I would suggest you need to take a long hard look and think about what Christmas is all about' pic.twitter.com/u4zk8IZf6o — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 9, 2021

“There’s not really going to be no food in the shops and no toys. Surely, a great Christmas isn’t just about whether you can buy a particular brand of this or that, but about family and friends getting together.

“At least we are in a much better place than we were this time last year, when Boris effectively cancelled Christmas.

“I remember how difficult that was for my family and for every other family up-and-down the land.”

She then went on to deny speculation that the shortages had come, in part, as a result of Brexit, saying: “I think it is worth pointing out that it’s not just the UK having these supply chain shortages and shortages of drivers. This is happening all over the place.

“As much as people would like to think this is about Brexit, it isn’t.”

In response, number of Twitter users hit out at Oakeshott’s comments:

"Food shortages are good, and if you disagree, it means you’re unpatriotic…" https://t.co/6PKP5lEKIw — Andrew Morris (@AndiMorris85) October 9, 2021

So that’s alright then. In Ms Oakeshott’s world the following is the reality.



1. Consumerist amoral plebs need to stop whinging.



2. It has absolutely nothing to do with Brexit in any way, shape or form.



3. Only businesses run by stupid people have supply chain problems. https://t.co/34cd8MzkeR — Stephen Drew🔸🇪🇺 (@StephenDrew72) October 9, 2021

Another gift. Sensational, really - do Brexiteers not realise they’re supplying ammunition to their opponents? #DontMentionBrexit https://t.co/YE4YLCdSWH — Greg Stringer 💙 (@Greg946) October 9, 2021

Meanwhile, GB News viewing figures continue to plummet.

According to a report from the I at the end of last month, the channel has lost 60% of viewers since it launched in June.