Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Adam Sandler announces stand-up tour – how to get tickets

The tour is set to kick off on 21 October

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 13 September 2022 07:01
Comments

Adam Sandler appears with black eye on Jimmy Fallon

Adam Sandler has announced a stand-up arena tour that will begin in autumn this year.

The 56-year-old actor will visit 15 US cities and invite a number of surprise guests to join him on stage.

The tour is set to kick off on 21 October in Allentown, Pennsylvania ahead of stops in Boston, Atlantic City, Tampa, and more.

It will wrap up in Savannah, Georgia on 14 November.

Sandler announced the news of the tour on Monday (12 September) via Instagram where he also shared a poster disclosing the various dates and venues.

Recommended

Tickets for this tour are going on sale on Friday 16 September on Ticketmaster.

Those using the pre-sale code “VENUE” will be able to purchase tickets starting on 15 September.

The last time Sandler performed on a stage was in 2019, following the release of his Netflix special 100% Fresh where he took his comical musical musings back out on the road, from comedy clubs to concert halls to one very unsuspecting subway station.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in