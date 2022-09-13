Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adam Sandler has announced a stand-up arena tour that will begin in autumn this year.

The 56-year-old actor will visit 15 US cities and invite a number of surprise guests to join him on stage.

The tour is set to kick off on 21 October in Allentown, Pennsylvania ahead of stops in Boston, Atlantic City, Tampa, and more.

It will wrap up in Savannah, Georgia on 14 November.

Sandler announced the news of the tour on Monday (12 September) via Instagram where he also shared a poster disclosing the various dates and venues.

Tickets for this tour are going on sale on Friday 16 September on Ticketmaster.

Those using the pre-sale code “VENUE” will be able to purchase tickets starting on 15 September.

The last time Sandler performed on a stage was in 2019, following the release of his Netflix special 100% Fresh where he took his comical musical musings back out on the road, from comedy clubs to concert halls to one very unsuspecting subway station.