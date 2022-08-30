The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Harry Styles has announced new 2023 dates for Love on Tour: Here’s how to get tickets
Support acts include British indie sensation Wet Leg
To call Harry Styles’s Love on Tour a ‘smash hit’ would be an understatement. The worldwide shows have gone down so well that the 28-year-old singer has announced a slew of extra dates for 2023.
Five new UK and 12 new European shows have been added to the Love on Tour itinerary, including two nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, tickets for which will go on sale this week.
The newly announced tour dates will kick off in Horsens, Denmark on 13 May 2023 with the UK leg beginning in Coventry on 22 May. Styles will also play in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Ireland.
It has been a busy couple of years for Styles. His Love on Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic, finally starting again in September 2021, and his third solo album, Harry’s House, came out in May 2022 and is currently up for the 2022 Mercury Prize.
The singer is currently on tour in the US, performing songs from Harry’s House and wowing audiences with his voice, and fabulous wardrobe. As part of the tour, Styles has been hosting an impressive 15-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where excitement induced by his presence has led fans to go as far as to throw chicken nuggets at him mid-performance.
Who will support Harry Styles on tour?
Since the release of Harry’s House, the Love on Tour line-up has featured the likes of Arlo Parks, Blood Orange, Mitski and more.
For the 2023 European and UK shows, Wet Leg, who you may know from their viral hit Chaise Longue, will join the impressive list of acts to support Styles, with Irish rock band Inhaler making an appearence on 10 June at Styles’s show at Slane Castle, Ireland.
How to get tickets to Harry Styles’s UK Love on Tour shows
For all UK shows, Live Nation pre-sale tickets are available from Thursday 1 September 2022 at 10am until Friday 2 September 2022 at 9am via Ticketmaster. To access these tickets, all you have to do is register with My Live Nation.
Generale sale tickets for all the UK, and most of the European, Love on Tour shows are available from Friday 2 September 2022 at 10am via Ticketmaster.
General sale tickets for the 17 May show in Munich, Germany and the 8 July show in Vienna, Austria are available from 1 September at 10am via Ticketmaster.
Tickets are expected to sell out very quickly, so make sure you are on the Ticketmaster website and have all your details ready with plenty of time to spare.
Where to see Harry Styles on tour in 2023
- Saturday 13 May: Horsens, Denmark, CASA Arena Horsens
- Wednesday 17 May: Munich, Germany, Olympiastadion (on general sale from 1 September at 10am)
- Monday 22 May: Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena
- Friday 26 May: Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
- Monday 5 June: Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Saturday 10 June, Co. Meath, Ireland, Slane Castle
- Tuesday 13 June: London, Wembley Stadium
- Wednesday 14 June: London, Wembley Stadium
- Tuesday 20 June: Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- Saturday 24 June: Werchter, Belgium, Festivalpark Werchter
- Tuesday 27 June: Düsseldorf, Germany, Merkur Spiel-Arena
- Sunday 2 July: Warsaw, Poland, PGE Narodowy
- Wednesday 5 July: Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Deutsche Bank Park
- Saturday 8 July: Vienna, Austria, Ernst-Happel-Stadion (on general sale from 1 September at 10am)
- Wednesday 12 July: Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys
- Friday 14 July: Madrid, Spain, Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool
- Saturday 22 July: Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF Arena
