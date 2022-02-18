Jimmy Carr fan argues with protestor over Holocaust joke outside comedian’s gig

A Jimmy Carr fan was seen arguing with a protester about his widely condemned Holocaust joke outside the comedian’s gig.

The comic has been heavily criticised for comments made in his Netflix specialHis Dark Material after a clip went viral earlier this month.

During the show, Carr joked that people never mention the Romas murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust because “no one ever wants to talk about the positives”.

The comic is currently touring the UK with his new show Terribly Funny, which has been attended by protestors.

Footage has now emerged showing a clash between a ticket-holder and protesters at the Corn Exchange in Cambridge on Wednesday (16 February) night.

The protesters could be heard calling the gig-goer a “disgrace” after he allegedly said that Carr’s joke was funny.

“You just walked up to my family and my community and said it’s a joke,” one protester claimed. “How is it a joke? Are you joking me? I’m an Irish, gay traveller. He’s offended me.

“You’re not from that background, so to somebody like you it might be a joke, but we don’t… we don’t talk about disabled people, we don’t talk about [Jews] that were murdered, travellers were murdered, Gypsies were murdered, gay people were murdered, alright?”

The protestor then said that Carr had “crossed a barrier” when it came to the joke.

Signs held outside the Cambridge gig read: “Genocide is not a subject for mockery” and “The only death I’m laughing at is Jimmy Carr’s career” as the picketers called on him to apologise.

Earlier this week, the comic’s team told local councillors that he would not repeat the joke while on stage in Cambridge.