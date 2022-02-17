Larry David admits he’s a ‘total fraud’ in HBO documentary trailer

Larry David calls himself a “total fraud” in HBO’s forthcoming two-part documentary The Larry David Story.

The 74-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm star reflects on his monumental professional triumphs over a free-wheeling conversation with frequent collaborator and Borat director Larry Charles.

HBO teased The Larry David Story in a new one-minute trailer released on Wednesday (17 February) that fans declared was “pretty, pretty, pretty good”, referencing the funny man’s popular catch phrase.

Together with Jerry Seinfeld, David is credited as the co-creator of long-running, hit American sitcom Seinfeld. The multi-millionaire comedian, however, admits during the trailer’s opening moments that “anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock to me”.

On the subject of Curb Your Enthusiasm, his other big success story, David says: ‘I’m a total fraud.”

He explains that his character on the show is an “outlet” for him to embody “this guy I want to be” who is “completely honest” and “just the opposite of who I am.”

Currently in season 11, Curb Your Enthusiasm follows David as he navigates different misadventures with his celebrity colleagues and friends.

“I got lucky, and I’ll leave it at that,” he concludes.

Social media users commented that they were “excited” to watch The Larry David Story, with one fan writing: “I’ve seen everything about Larry and I still can’t wait for this.”

Earlier this week, David’s fans reacted with dismay to his Super Bowl cryptocurrency advert. One Twitter user even wrote that David’s decision to advertise cryptocurrency “hurts”.

The Larry David Story releases on 1 March on HBO Max in the US.