Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Peter Kay had a fan ejected from his comedy show for heckling him while he was performing.

The comedian was on stage at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday (7 January), when somebody in the crowd reportedly loudly asked for an autograph from their seat.

In clips obtained by the Liverpool Echo, Kay can be seen referring to the heckler as an “a***hole” following their removal.

“Oh, it’s all kicking off here,” he allegedly says in the clip, adding: “He’s a bit of an a******e. He’s a bit annoying.”

Kay is then reported to have said: “I like a laugh – I’m a comedian – but I can tell all them people round there are getting a bit nowty now. He likes the limelight. I know I do, but I’m on stage.”

Corroborating news of the heckler were audience members, who addressed the moment in their posts praising the show on social media.

Sue Lindsay wrote on Twitter: “@peterkay_co_uk absolutely top entertainment at the M&S Bank Arena last night. Expert way of dealing with a k***head heckler as well, think 13,000 people were glad to see him escorted out.”

Another fan, Sally Marston, tweeted: “@peterkay_co_uk Saw you tonight [at the] @MandSBankArena & I can honestly say, I laughed, cried & felt every emotion possible. You are so talented & so glad you got rid of the heckler. Please continue being you.”

The Independent has contacted Kay for comment.

Peter Kay (Getty Images)

In December, Kay announced new tour dates after a huge demand for tickets. The news came days after he returned to the stage following a lengthy hiatus from the spotlight.

The tour kicked off at Manchester’s AO and, as the comedy star came onto the stage, he was greeted by a standing ovation, which left him emotional.

Kay addressed his absence from the stage, telling the audience: “I love you too, in ways you’ll never know. I’ve been looking forward to this for five years.”