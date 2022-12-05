Peter Kay makes a special request to fans during UK tour

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Peter Kay made a special request to his fans during his Manchester show over the weekend.

The 49-year-old comedian asked his fans to “live in the moment” and not film his show or put any spoilers out on social media.

“Let’s just live in the moment, and not spoil it for other people,” he said.

In November, Kay announced that he was embarking on an arena tour spanning December to August 2023 after being absent from the scene for 12 years.

During his first show on Friday (2 December), the comedian also broke down in tears as he was given a standing ovation at Manchester‘s AO arena.

“How am I supposed to do comedy now? I can’t believe you made me cry,” he said during the first of 110 arena dates the Bolton star will perform over the next two-and-a-half years.

Kay was due to go on tour in 2017, but cancelled that due to “unforeseen family circumstances”. He then returned to the stage in August 2021 for two charity events to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a then-20-year-old with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

When Kay’s tour went live last month, fans faced huge online queues as they attempted to secure tickets.

(PA)

In addition to the tour, Kay also announced a monthly residency at the O2 Arena in London, which will launch on 16 December and run until 18 November 2023.

Kay is the first comedian to have his own residency at the 20,000-capacity venue in Greenwich.

Tickets for all of Kay’s events are currently sold out until 2025.