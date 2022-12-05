Peter Kay makes a special request to fans during UK tour
‘Let’s just live in the moment,’ Kay said
Peter Kay announces monthly residency at London’s O2 Arena amid first tour in 12 years
Peter Kay made a special request to his fans during his Manchester show over the weekend.
The 49-year-old comedian asked his fans to “live in the moment” and not film his show or put any spoilers out on social media.
“Let’s just live in the moment, and not spoil it for other people,” he said.
In November, Kay announced that he was embarking on an arena tour spanning December to August 2023 after being absent from the scene for 12 years.
During his first show on Friday (2 December), the comedian also broke down in tears as he was given a standing ovation at Manchester‘s AO arena.
“How am I supposed to do comedy now? I can’t believe you made me cry,” he said during the first of 110 arena dates the Bolton star will perform over the next two-and-a-half years.
Kay was due to go on tour in 2017, but cancelled that due to “unforeseen family circumstances”. He then returned to the stage in August 2021 for two charity events to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a then-20-year-old with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.
When Kay’s tour went live last month, fans faced huge online queues as they attempted to secure tickets.
In addition to the tour, Kay also announced a monthly residency at the O2 Arena in London, which will launch on 16 December and run until 18 November 2023.
Kay is the first comedian to have his own residency at the 20,000-capacity venue in Greenwich.
Tickets for all of Kay’s events are currently sold out until 2025.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies