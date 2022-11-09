The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Peter Kay announces residency at London’s O2 Arena
Fans of the comedian were disappointed after his initial UK tour announcement omitted dates in London
Peter Kay has announced a monthly residency at the O2 Arena in London, which will launch on 16 December and run until 18 November 2023.
He will become the first comedian to have his own residency at the 20,000 capacity venue in Greenwich.
“Audiences in London have always been amongst the best in Britain, plus I think seeing the show could be part of a nice weekend away treat,” he said in a statement.
“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now. And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”
Fans had been disappointed after dates for his first UK tour in 12 years suggested Kay would not be visiting the capital.
The tour was announced during the commercial break of the first episode of this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
The 49-year-old has been largely absent from the public eye since cancelling his highly anticipated 2017 tour, citing “unforeseen family circumstances”. His last live tour was in 2010, when he achieved the Guinness World Record for the biggest-selling stand-up tour of all time.
“I thought we should've called it the Peter Who? tour,” he told BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball breakfast show on Wednesday 9 November, as the London residency was revealed.
He joked “I should only be on the news if I'm dead, not on tour!”, referencing Prince’s record-breaking residency at the O2 in 2007.
“There's basically been me and Prince who have done it and look what happened to him,” Kay said. “Michael Jackson, he was another, he was supposed to do 50 nights… I got his shows.”
He also revealed that he had been practicing with several intimate warm-up shows ahead of the arena gigs.
“I've done a few – people keep calling them secret gigs but they're not secret,” he went on. “It's first come first served.”
Tickets for his tour go on sale at 10am GMT on Saturday 12 November and will be available from Ticketmaster.com.
See the full dates for the O2 Arena residency below:
PETER KAY – LIVE IN LONDON AT THE O2
FRIDAY 16 DECEMBER 2022
SATURDAY 21 JANUARY 2023
SATURDAY 18 FEBRUARY 2023
WEDNESDAY 22 MARCH 2023
SATURDAY 22 APRIL 2023
SATURDAY 20 MAY 2023
SATURDAY 3 JUNE 2023
SATURDAY 29 JULY 2023
WEDNESDAY 30 AUGUST 2023
SATURDAY 9 SEPTEMBER 2023
SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER 2023
SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER 2023
Find more information on tickets for Peter Kay’s live UK tour here.
