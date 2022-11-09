Peter Kay announces residency at London’s O2 Arena

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Peter Kay has announced a monthly residency at the O2 Arena in London, which will launch on 16 December and run until 18 November 2023.

He will become the first comedian to have his own residency at the 20,000 capacity venue in Greenwich.

“Audiences in London have always been amongst the best in Britain, plus I think seeing the show could be part of a nice weekend away treat,” he said in a statement.

“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now. And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

Fans had been disappointed after dates for his first UK tour in 12 years suggested Kay would not be visiting the capital.

The tour was announced during the commercial break of the first episode of this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The 49-year-old has been largely absent from the public eye since cancelling his highly anticipated 2017 tour, citing “unforeseen family circumstances”. His last live tour was in 2010, when he achieved the Guinness World Record for the biggest-selling stand-up tour of all time.

“I thought we should've called it the Peter Who? tour,” he told BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball breakfast show on Wednesday 9 November, as the London residency was revealed.

He joked “I should only be on the news if I'm dead, not on tour!”, referencing Prince’s record-breaking residency at the O2 in 2007.

“There's basically been me and Prince who have done it and look what happened to him,” Kay said. “Michael Jackson, he was another, he was supposed to do 50 nights… I got his shows.”

(Getty Images)

He also revealed that he had been practicing with several intimate warm-up shows ahead of the arena gigs.

“I've done a few – people keep calling them secret gigs but they're not secret,” he went on. “It's first come first served.”

Tickets for his tour go on sale at 10am GMT on Saturday 12 November and will be available from Ticketmaster.com.

See the full dates for the O2 Arena residency below:

PETER KAY – LIVE IN LONDON AT THE O2

FRIDAY 16 DECEMBER 2022

SATURDAY 21 JANUARY 2023

SATURDAY 18 FEBRUARY 2023

WEDNESDAY 22 MARCH 2023

SATURDAY 22 APRIL 2023

SATURDAY 20 MAY 2023

SATURDAY 3 JUNE 2023

SATURDAY 29 JULY 2023

WEDNESDAY 30 AUGUST 2023

SATURDAY 9 SEPTEMBER 2023

SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER 2023

SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER 2023

Find more information on tickets for Peter Kay’s live UK tour here.