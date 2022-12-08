Peter Kay teases ‘big announcement’ after stand-up return
‘I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to the first shows in Manchester,’ Kay says
Peter Kay announces monthly residency at London’s O2 Arena amid first tour in 12 years
Peter Kay is set to make a big announcement on Thursday (8 December).
After his first show in Manchester last week, the 49-year-old comedian said he has a “big announcement” that he would like to share on the Sara Cox Drivetime Show at 6pm today.
“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to the first shows in Manchester. It was incredible to be a part of such a happy experience,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (7 December).
“Everybody deserves a bit of joy. Here’s to a lot more in the shows to come!! PS big announcement Thursday on Sara Cox Drivetime Show just after 6pm.”
Many fans are suspecting Kay is about to either “announce a Netflix comedy special” or a new season of Phoenix Nights.
During his Manchester show, Kay made a special request to his fans.
He asked his fans to “live in the moment” and not film his show or put any spoilers out on social media.
“Let’s just live in the moment, and not spoil it for other people,” he said.
The comedian also broke down in tears as he was given a standing ovation at Manchester’s AO arena.
“How am I supposed to do comedy now? I can’t believe you made me cry,” he said during the first of 110 arena dates the Bolton star will perform over the next two-and-a-half years.
When Kay’s tour went live last month, fans faced huge online queues as they attempted to secure tickets.
In addition to the tour, Kay also announced a monthly residency at the O2 Arena in London, which will launch on 16 December and run until 18 November 2023.
Tickets for all of Kay’s events are currently sold out until 2025.
