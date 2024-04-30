For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rhod Gilbert has said he’s shocked and elated to have returned to stand-up comedy just two years after receiving a stage four cancer diagnosis.

The Welsh comedian, 54, was diagnosed with head and neck cancer in 2022 and received the all-clear in October 2023 following extensive treatment .

Gilbert is now midway through touring his latest show Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit , which was inspired by his illness and is being performed on over 100 dates.

Speaking on The One Show on Monday (29 April), the comedian revealed he’s still receiving care from the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff as part of his recovery.

“I get checked every few weeks but still all clear,” he said. “I feel wonderful. I’ve got a lot of issues that I may or may not have for the rest of my life, who knows. Who cares!”

The comedian added he’s “pinching himself” that he’s on stage performing “just now two years after being diagnosed”.

Gilbert said Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit is a “happy” and “uplifting” show despite being “partly a nod” to the tumour that was found in his neck.

Rhod Gilbert has said he’s shocked to have returned to stand-up comedy just two years after receiving a stage four cancer diagnosis ( Channel 4 )

Announcing the show’s tour in 2023, Gilbert said: “After the year I’ve had, it’s wonderful to be alive and going back on the road. I can’t wait to get back on stage and I’m ready to get way too personal about life’s recent ups and downs.

“When life gives you lemons, you have to squeeze them ‘til the comedy juice flows, so prepare for some dark but funny s***”.

According to his website, audiences can expect Gilbert’s new material to be “hilariously dark, passionate and way too personal”.

Last month, Gilbert broke down in tears as he recalled his cancer diagnosis during The Great Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer special.

During the episode, he said: “For me, it’s really really emotional to be here. There was a point where I didn’t really know what the future held. Just to be here, to be anywhere, is pretty good.”