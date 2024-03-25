Rhod Gilbert cries recalling cancer diagnosis on Celebrity Great British Bake Off

Rhod Gilbert broke down in tears as he recalled his cancer diagnosis during The Great Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer special.

The comedian starred alongside Danny Dyer, Leigh Francis and Yinka Bokinni on the charity special of the show on Sunday (24 March) as he revealed how “lucky” he is to be here.

The 55-year-old was diagnosed with head and neck cancer in 2022 and following extensive treatment got the all-clear in October 2023.

During the episode, he said: 'For me, It's really really emotional to be here. There was a point where I didn't really know what the future held. Just to be here, to be anywhere, is pretty good.”