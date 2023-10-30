Emotional moment Rhod Gilbert ‘rings the bell’ after finishing cancer treatment

In an emotional moment, Rhod Gilbert rang the bell signifying the end of his cancer treatment.

He took a moment to acknowledge those who took care of him throughout his battle: “I’m ringing that bell to say thanks to you.”

The Welsh comedian first revealed he had stage four head and neck cancer in July 2022. Recently, he received his first clear cancer scan since undergoing treatment, which included sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Mr Gilbert received treatment at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff. He had been a fundraising patron for a decade there before his diagnosis.