Tim Minchin says ‘progressives are as bad as far right at being incredibly uncharitable’

Tim Minchin has condemned “woke culture”, saying that people with progressive views can be just as intolerant as those with far-right politics.

The comedian and musician quit Twitter during lockdown and claims that it “cannot do irony” and is full of “ranting, virtue-signalling and call-out culture”.

He told The Times: “I’m talking about woke culture. I’m talking about the far left, or the element of the progressive movement which I think is destroying progressivism by having no charity.

“I care about the principle of charity, the philosophical concept that one should listen to someone else’s argument on the assumption they’ve good intentions and listen to the best possible view of it. That’s my central tenet. Progressives are as bad as the far right at being incredibly uncharitable in their dealings with other people. We live in a world where a fascist is just someone you disagree with.”

Earlier this week, Channel 4’s new Countdown host Anne Robinson gave interviews about “woke culture”, saying: “I don’t do any social media so I can’t be cancelled.” Last month, Joe Rogan claimed that straight white men will soon not be “allowed to talk” because of the pressure to be “woke enough”.

Minchin is best known for creating the lyrics and music in the acclaimed Matilda The Musical, which has won a record seven Olivier Awards, and five Tony Awards. It is now being adapted into a film.

Earlier this year, Minchin announced he will return to the UK stage in autumn with his critically acclaimed BACK – Encore Tour 2021. Billed as “Old Songs, New Songs, F*** You Songs”, the setlist includes material from throughout his repertoire.