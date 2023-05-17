Ricky Gervais accused of ‘forgetting his roots’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comedian Ricky Gervais has been accused of ‘forgetting his roots’ by not playing his home town of Reading on his 2023 world tour.

Gervais, 61, began his year-long ‘Armageddon’ run in January, but the Reading-born star has not booked a venue in the Berkshire town.

The comedian and actor posted a list of sites he will perform in this year on Twitter on Sunday (14 May).

His year-long tour includes locations as far as New York and Vienna, alongside UK locations in Cambridge, Leeds, London and Nottingham - lasting until December 12.

Gervais, best known for starring in ‘The Office’ UK, and his Netflix show ‘After Life’, grew up in Whitley, Reading, where he attended Whitley Park Infants and Junior Schools.

He later even worked at the University of Reading as a gardener during his gap year in 1979.

He has previously described his youth in the city as being “a bit like The Hunger Games” - but admitting that it ‘made him’.

Frustrated local fans quickly took to social media to voice their disapproval.

One fan wrote: “Dude seriously? High Wycombe, Guildford, Woking, Amazingstoke are all on your tour but not Reading???! I thought Reading made you what you are?”

Another said: ‘Forgetting your roots!’’.

Other fans were more forgiving - blaming the town instead.

One wrote: “Of course he would. Council likes to think of us as a city and the best we can offer is The Hexagon.”

Another added: ‘’I am not surprised at all.This town has been turned into crap by the council!’’