Eurovision fans proclaim Croatia’s Baby Lasagna favourite to win

The crowd at the Eurovision Song Contest were sent into a frenzy by Croatia’s maverick entry Baby Lasagna with his eccentric performance of his self-written song “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”.

Singer-songwriter Marko Purišić, 28, who is from Umag, Croatia, and performs under the pseudonym Baby Lasagna, gained an overwhelming reaction from fans in the Malmö Arena, Sweden, who have already proclaimed him the favourite of this year’s competition.

His song for this year’s contest, “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”, is a rock-techno-inflected track about economic migration, and its catchiness and epic staging has already seen fans crown him as one of this year’s favourite contestants.

Purišić sings in his deep voice: “Ayy, I’m a big boy now/ I’m ready to leave, ciao, mamma, ciao/ Ayy, I’m a big boy now/ I’m going away and I sold my cow.”

Some fans were decisive in predicting that Baby Lasagna would be this year’s winner, with one fan writing on X/Twitter: “Just give him the trophy now!”

Baby Lasagna performing in the Eurovision Grand Final ( BBC )

“Rim Tim Tagi Dim is so special. Baby Lasagna for the win,” said another fan,” as another said: “Croatia. Baby Lasagna. Silly lyrics. Silly outfits. Silly staging. Very catchy. Very Eurovision.”

Baby Lasagna is the project name under which Marko Purišić is performing. He began his music career as the guitarist for Manntra, a Croatian rock band, from 2011 to 2016 and then again from 2018 to 2022.

Baby Lasagna AKA Marko Purišić rehearsing in the semi-finals earlier in the week ( TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima )

He decided to pursue a solo career in 2023 and in October of that year, released his debut single “IG Boy” under the pseudonym Baby Lasagna. Two months later, in December 2023, his second single “Don’t Hate Yourself, But Don’t Love Yourself Too Much” was released.

His Eurovision song, “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”, which he wrote and composed, debuted and peaked at number two on Billboard‘s Croatia Songs chart.

The singer reportedly had the idea for his stage name in an eureka moment while searching for a market in Novigrad to buy water.

It comes as the UK’s entry Olly Alexander received a mixed reaction from crowds.

Hannah Waddingham was one of the big names who supported the It’s A Sin star and former Years and Years singer, by writing “COME ON OLLY ALEXANDER!!! LET’S DO THIS!!!!!!” alongside multiple Union Jacks on X/Twitter.

Other viewers, however, said the performance did not fill them with hope – and said that the UK have “no chance” of winning this year’s competition.