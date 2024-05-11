Eurovision 2024 – live: Uncertainty over Netherlands contestant Joost as organisers investigate ‘incident’
Dutch finalist was reportedly in the flag parade part of rehearsal before organisers announced that he would not be rehearsing ‘until further notice’, after a tense press conference involving Israel’s delegate Eden Golan
Joost Klein, the Eurovision 2024 entrant for the Netherlands, will not perform in a second dress rehearsal for the grand final while an investigation into an unspecified “incident” continues.
It was announced on the eve of the final that organisers were investigating an “incident” involving Joost, who is representing the Netherlands with his song “Europapa”.
Instead of performing during dress rehearsal two of the competition, which is voted on by juries in the 37 participating countries, Joost’s performance from the second semi-final will be used instead.
The news comes after Joost was heard pushing for Israel’s contestant Eden Golan to answer a question about her participation, amid her country’s conflict with Hamas, during a press conference after the second semi-final on Thursday.
Further protests are expected to take place after Israel qualified as one of the 26 countries competing in this year’s final.
Ahead of the second semi-final on 9 May, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets in Malmö, Sweden, where this year’s contest is being held, to protest against Israel’s participation.
Eurovision boss responds to calls for Israel to be disqualified
Bambie Thug ‘cried’ when Israel made it to the final
Ireland’s Bambie Thug wore a keffiyeh scarf, commonly used to suggest pro-Palestinian leanings, and carried Irish flags when they spoke to journalists on Friday (10 May).
Asked how they felt when Israel’s Eden Golan qualified, the singer, who has become the first Irish entry to make the final since 2018, said: “I cried with my team.”
Discussing Israel’s inclusion, they added: “It is a complete overshadow of everything, goes against everything that Eurovision is meant to be.
“It’s a big, big community together and their contestant was never allowed to even meet us.
“God forbid we have some conversation where minds might be changed.
“It’s definitely putting a cloud above it for everyone.”
Eurovision: Ireland’s Bambie Thug ‘cried’ when Israel made it to the final
The organisers behind Eurovision have repeatedly rejected calls to ban Israel from the contest amid its ongoing war on Gaza
Eurovision 2024 final running order and which countries are competing
Hopefully the UK’s placing doesn’t spell doom for Olly Alexander...
Eurovision 2024 final running order and which countries are competing
Hopefully the UK’s placing doesn’t spell doom for Olly Alexander
Abba tease Eurovision return with TikTok clip
Israel will compete in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, despite calls for the country to be banned from participating due to its ongoing war on Gaza.
Eden Golan is representing Israel with the track “Hurricane”, which was reworked from original entry “October Rain” after it was alleged to include references to the 7 October attacks by Hamas, therefore breaching the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) rules over political songs.
The Israel-born Golan, who grew up in Russia, told ITV News this week that she could not have asked “for a better year to be representing my country”.
She has qualified to compete in the grand final on Saturday 11 May, where she will be up against favourites including Switzerland’s Nemo with “The Code”, and the Netherlands’ Joost with “Europapa”.
Protests over Israel’s participation are underway in Malmö, Sweden, which is hosting this year’s contest following Swedish contestant Loreen’s win with “Tattoo” in 2023.
Why is Israel competing at Eurovision 2024?
Further protests are due to take place in Malmö, Sweden, after Eden Golan qualified for the grand final on Saturday
Here’s the latest we have on Dutch contestant Joost
A statement from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: “The investigation into the incident with the Dutch artist in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest is still ongoing.
“Discussions are also taking place between the EBU and Avrotros, the Dutch participating broadcaster.
“While the investigation continues, the EBU has decided that Joost Klein will not perform during dress rehearsal two of the competition, which is voted on by juries in the 37 participating countries.
“His performance from semi-final two will be used instead.”