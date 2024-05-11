✕ Close Israel's Eurovision entry Eden Golan responds to Palestine protests as she makes final

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joost Klein, the Eurovision 2024 entrant for the Netherlands, will not perform in a second dress rehearsal for the grand final while an investigation into an unspecified “incident” continues.

It was announced on the eve of the final that organisers were investigating an “incident” involving Joost, who is representing the Netherlands with his song “Europapa”.

Instead of performing during dress rehearsal two of the competition, which is voted on by juries in the 37 participating countries, Joost’s performance from the second semi-final will be used instead.

The news comes after Joost was heard pushing for Israel’s contestant Eden Golan to answer a question about her participation, amid her country’s conflict with Hamas, during a press conference after the second semi-final on Thursday.

Further protests are expected to take place after Israel qualified as one of the 26 countries competing in this year’s final.

Ahead of the second semi-final on 9 May, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets in Malmö, Sweden, where this year’s contest is being held, to protest against Israel’s participation.

Follow live updates below: