Graham Norton will return as the host for the BBC coverage of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it has been confirmed.

The broadcaster unveiled its plan for coverage of the annual competition, which takes place this year in Rotterdam, after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Norton will comment on the event live from Rotterdam, while Chelcee Grimes, Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills will present from London.

Meanwhile, actor and singer Amanda Holden will serve as the Eurovision spokesperson, also from London, and deliver the results of the UK professional jury vote.

Representing the UK this year is singer-songwriter James Newman, who will perform his single “Embers”.

Norton said: “I’m so excited for Eurovision to return, after the past year we’ve had it’s exactly the kind of joy the world needs.

“The UK have a great entry with James Newman and ‘Embers’, it’s a banger and represents everything that Eurovision is. It’s arguably the best night of the year and I can’t wait – bring it on!”

The Eurovision semi-finals, which are produced by BBC Studios, will air on 18 and 20 May on BBC Four.

The grand final will take place on Saturday 22 May.

