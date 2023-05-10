Jump to content

Eurovision 2023: Doctor Who star to announce song contest scores for UK

Actor follows in footsteps of Nigella Lawson and Amanda Holden

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 10 May 2023 10:34
Comments
Hannah Waddingham presents Eurovision semi-final in flawlessly fluent French

The BBC has revealed who will be announcing the Eurovision scores for the UK.

Each year, a famous star reads out the scores of their respective countries as the results roll in.

The grand final of the 2023 song contest, which is taking place on Saturday (13 May), will welcome Catherine Tate as the country’s spokesperson.

Doctor Who star Tate will follow in the footsteps of Amanda Holden and Nigella Lawson.

This year, the annual celebration of Europe’s pop landscape is taking place in Liverpool, who are hosting on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

Kalush Orchestra won the competition in 2022. Ukraine, however, are unable to host this year’s event due to their country’s ongoing war with Russia.

The UK, who finished in runner-up position thanks to Sam Ryder, stepped in to hold the competition, with Liverpool later being named the host city.

This week, 31 countries will compete across the two semi-finals, with 20 making it through to Saturday night’s final.

In the first semi-final, the competing acts to make it through were: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Israel, Serbia, Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland, Moldova and Czechia.

Meanwhile, the five countries with the lowest number of votes, and therefore out of the competition, were: Malta, Latvia, Ireland, Azerbaijan, and Netherlands.

Catherine Tate is UK’s Eurovision spokesperson

(Twitter)

The line-up for semi-final two is: Armenia, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Romania, Albania, Australia, Austria, Georgia, Lithuania, Poland, San Marino, Slovenia.

