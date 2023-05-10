Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eurovision 2023 is kicking off this week – and we’ve got the lowdown on who’s who in this year’s competition.

The annual celebration of music returns in May, with the competition taking place in Liverpool after 2022’s runner-up the UK stepped in to host in place of Ukraine.

The semi-finals will go ahead on Tuesday (9 May) and Thursday (11 May), with 31 of the 37 competitors battling it out to go through to the grand final on Saturday (13 May). The Big Five countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom), plus Ukraine, will automatically qualify.

Saturday night’s final promises to be an exciting night hosted by the “Fab Four” team of Graham Norton, Ukrainian musician Julia Sanina, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon.

Mel Giedroyc will also be joining Norton in his usual spot in the commentary booth. You can find out more information about how to watch Eurovision here.

However, fans hoping to be in the room in Liverpool might have to seek out new options. Tickets for the final sold out in less than 34 minutes, with all nine live shows selling out in just over 90 minutes.

Below, you can find out everything you need to know about all 37 acts competing...

Eurovision 2023 song list

Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – “Duje”

Albania are keeping it in the family this year, with The Voice of Albania runner-up Albina Kelmendi competing alongside five members of family in Liverpool.

Armenia: Brunette – “Future Lover”

Brunette – whose real name is Elen Yeremyan – will be representing Armenia with “Future Lover”, a pop hit already popular with Eurovision fans.

Armenia’s entry Brunette (Eurovision/Armenia Public TV/YouTube)

Australia: Voyager – “Promise”

Australia may have only joined Eurovision in 2015, but the country’s entry for 2023 is that most Eurovision-y of acts: a long-haired prog-rock band! The five-piece nearly represented Australia last year, but have made it all the way now with “Promise”.

Austria: Teya & Salena – “Who The Hell Is Edgar?”

Songwriting duo Teya (who was considered, but ultimately not selected, to represent both Austria and Serbia in 2020) and The Voice of Germany star Salina met at a songwriting camp, where they wrote the song they would go on to enter the 2023 competition with. The Edgar in question, in case you were wondering, is Edgar Allen Poe. Of course it is...

Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX – “Tell Me More”

Twins Tural and Turan Bağmanov make up Azerbaijan’s entry TuralTuranX with their pop song “Tell Me More”. The brothers have a sad backstory, as they had two other brothers who died in a car crash in 2015.

Belgium: Gustaph – “Because Of You”

Gustaph (sometiems styled as GVSTΛPH) is no stranger to Eurovision, having appeared in the 2018 and 2021 finals as a backing vocalist for Sennek and Hooverphonic respectively.

Croatia: Let 3 – “Mama ŠČ!”

Shock rock band Let 3 are the group representing Croatia this year with their anti-war anthem “Mama ŠČ!”. The band have claimed that the song is a metaphor for Russia’s invasian of Ukraine and “childish” dictators.

Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – “Break A Broken Heart”

Born in Australia, Lambrou first found fame posting covers on YouTube before an appearance on The X Factor Australia in 2015. The Australian-Cypriot singer competed to represent his home country last year, before being chosen for Cyprus in 2023.

Czechia: Vesna – “My Sister’s Crown”

All-female folk band Vesna are representing Czechia, with a song about the fight for gender equality and (as the song name suggests) the importance of sisterhood. This is the first time the country has competed under the name Czechia.

Czechia’s Vesna (Vesna/YouTube)

Denmark: Reiley – “Breaking My Heart”

Hailing from the Faroe Islands, Reiley – real name Rani Petersen – is an influencer-turned-musician. Having already performed his song “Breaking My Heart” at a festival in South Korea in 2022, Reiley’s position in the competition was originally unclear. However, it was decided that he would not be disqualified and will compete for Denmark in Liverpool.

Estonia: Alika – “Bridges”

Having competed in televised singing competitions since she was a child, Estonian singer Alika Milova is used to a life in the spotlight. She signed a record deal with Universal Music Group in 2021 and will now represent her country with “Bridges”.

Finland: Käärijä – “Cha Cha Cha”

High up on the bookies’ favourites this year is rapper Käärijä – real name Jere Pöyhönen – whose music is a mix of hip hop, rock and electronic sounds.

France: La Zarra – “Évidemment”

La Zarra - or Fatima Zahra Hafdi - was born in Montreal to French parents of Moroccan descent and is the second Canadian singer to represent France at Eurovision. France is one of the Big Five nations who automatically make it to the final.

Georgia: Iru – ‘Echo”

Irina “Iru” Khechanovi rose to fame as a member of child girl group Candy, who won Junior Eurovision back in 2011. Now, she’s going it alone, having won The Voice Georgia earlier this year.

Germany: Lord Of The Lost – “Blood & Glitter”

Lord of the Lost, a “genre-fluid” heavy rock band, are big news back in Germany. “Blood & Glitter” has already topped the charts back home, with a sound reminiscent of 2006 winners Lordi. Germany are also in the Big Five, meaning Lord of the Lost will automatically play in the final.

Germany’s Lord of the Lost (Napalm Records/YouTube)

Greece: Victor Vernicos – “What Τhey Say”

Aged just 16, Greek-Danish singer Victor Vernicos is his country’s youngest ever Eurovision competitor. Despite this, he’s been releasing music since 2020 and will represent Greece with “What They Say”.

Iceland: Diljá – “Power”

Another 21-year-old, pop star Diljá Pétursdóttir found fame as a teen on the talent competition Ísland Got Talent.

Ireland: Wild Youth – “We Are One”

John Lydon may have tried his hand at repping Ireland at this year’s Eurovision, but the Sex Pistol was pipped to the post by Dublin indie-rock band Wild Youth. The four-piece have previously toured with Lewis Capaldi and Westlife.

Israel: Noa Kirel – “Unicorn”

Another popular entry, Israeli pop star Noa Kirel is competing for her country this year with her song “Unicorn”. The 21-year-old served for two years with the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) from 2020 to 2022, during which she performed in the force’s military band and released a remix version of the national anthem.

Italy: Marco Mengoni – “Due Vite”

2021 winners Maneskin may have gone on to world domination since winning Eurovision in 2021, but many forget that they started out life on the Italian version of The X Factor. Following that same path (hopefully to the end) is singer-songwriter Marco Mengoni, who won the 2009 series and is returning to Eurovision after representing Italy in 2013. Italy are one of Eurovision’s Big Five.

Italy’s Marco Mengoni (Eurovision/YouTube)

Latvia: Sudden Lights – “Aijā”

Latvia will be represented this year by indie-rock group Sudden Lights. The four-piece are one of the most streamed acts in Latvia and previously competed to represent their country at Eurovision in 2018.

Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – “Stay”

Electropop star Monika Linkytė is another repeat Eurovision star, having previously competed for Lithuania alongside Vaidus Baumila in 2015. You’ll struggle to find a contestant more dedicated to doing her country proud in the competition, having also attempted to represent the country every year from 2010 to 2014. Seventh time’s the charm, right?

Malta: The Busker – “Dance (Our Own Party)”

Indie-pop trio The Busker first found an audience on YouTube and releasing albums in 2017 and 2018. Their track follows the group as they escape from a large-scale event to hold their own party with their friends.

Moldova: Pasha Parfeny – “Soarele și Luna”

Also returning to represent his nation is Moldovan singer Pasha Parfeny. The former SunStroke Project frontman performed as a solo act in 2012, and has competed for national selection in 2010, 2011 and 2020.

The Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper – “Burning Daylight”

Singer and actor Mia Nicolai has teamed up with The Voice of Holland contestant Dion Cooper for the Netherlands this year. The pair were introduced in 2020 by Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence, who Cooper has supported on tour.

Norway: Alessandra – “Queen Of Kings”

Eurovision loves an act who dresses up as an ancient queen, and this year it’s Norway’s Alessandra. The aptly titled “Queen of Kings” is an anthem about the power of women and is partly inspired by Alessandra’s identity as a bisexual woman.

Norway’s Alessandra (Eurovision/YouTube)

Poland: Blanka – “Solo”

Polish singer (and model) Blanka is competing for her country this year with “Solo”, a pop banger about a one-sided relationship.

Portugal: Mimicat – “Ai Coração”

Singer Mimicat - real name Marisa Isabel Lopes Mena - has been performing since 2001, releasing albums in 2014 and 2017.

Romania: Theodor Andrei – “DGT (Off And On)”

Romania will be represented by Theodor Andrei, an electropop musician from Bucharest. The 18-year-old first appeared on the country’s version of The Voice Kids in 2017 and released his debut album last year.

San Marino: Piqued Jacks – “Like an Animal”

In 2023, the microstate of San Marino will be represented by Italian rock group Piqued Jacks. The four-piece have seven EPs and albums since they formed in 2010.

Serbia: Luke Black – “Samo Mi Se Spava”

We always love a Eurovision act with a dramatic story. Enter Luka Ivanović, a London-based graphic designer who chose his stage name Luke Black during a period of mourning for “the death of the Serbian music scene”.

Slovenia: Joker Out – “Carpe Diem”

This year, Slovenia are sending pop-rock group Joker Out to Eurovision with their song “Carpe Diem” about, unsurprisingly, seizing the day.

Spain: Blanca Paloma – “Ea Ea”

Spain is one of the Big Five at Eurovision and will be represented this year by Blanca Paloma.

Sweden: Loreen – “Tattoo”

Back in 2012, Loreen stormed her way to Eurovision success with “Euphoria”, one of the biggest hits (and catchiest bops) to come out of the show in decades. 11 years later, she’s hoping to recreate that success for Sweden with “Tattoo”, which is currently the bookies’ favourite to win.

Sweden’s Loreen (Getty Images)

Switzerland: Remo Forrer – “Watergun”

Remmo Forrer is another talent competition graduate, having competed on both The Voice of Switzerland and I Can See Your Voice in Germany.

Ukraine: Tvorchi– “Heart Of Steel”

Following the success of Kalush Orchestra in last year’s final, electronic duo Tvorchi will be representing Ukraine this year. As Eurovision continues to support Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia, this one is expected to do well.

United Kingdom: Mae Muller – “I Wrote A Song”

Last but not least, we have the UK’s very own Mae Muller, with her insanely catchy “I Wrote A Song”. After the surprise success of Sam Ryder last year and on home turf, things are starting to look up for the UK in Eurovision and Muller is a popular act among the bookies. Representing the fifth of the Big Five, she will automatically qualify for the final.