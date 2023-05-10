Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s time to dust off your sequins – the Eurovision Song Contest is upon us once again!

This year, the annual celebration of Europe’s pop landscape is taking place in Liverpool, who are hosting on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

Kalush Orchestra won the competition in 2022, but are unable to host due to their country’s ongoing war with Russia. The UK, who finished in runner-up position, stepped in to hold the competition, with Liverpool being named the host city.

The grand final airs on Saturday (13 May), but there’s plenty of coverage to get through first in Eurovision week.

This week, 31 countries must compete across the two semi-finals, with 20 making it through to Saturday night’s final.

In the first semi-final, the competing acts to make it through were: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Israel, Serbia, Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland, Moldova and Czechia.

Meanwhile, the five countries with the lowest number of votes, and therefore out of the competition, were: Malta, Latvia, Ireland, Azerbaijan and Netherlands.

The line-up for semi-final two is: Armenia, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Romania, Albania, Australia, Austria, Georgia, Lithuania, Poland, San Marino, Slovenia.

Eurovision is taking place in Liverpool this week (PA)

Those chosen will join the six countries who automatically have progressed to the final: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK (the “Big Five”) and last year’s winners Ukraine.

What time are the Eurovision semi-finals?

Before the grand final, one live semi-final took place in Liverpool on Tuesdsy (9 May), with the second set to take place on Thursday (11 May) at 8pm.

The hosts are Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham, with Rylan and Scott Mills commentating.

When is the Eurovision final?

The final takes place on Saturday (13 May) and will also be broadcast on BBC One at 8pm.

It will feature the same presenting line-up, with Dixon, Sanina and Waddingham joined by Eurovision legend Graham Norton.

As well as co-hosting, Norton will also be providing his classic commentary for the show alongside Mel Giedroyc.