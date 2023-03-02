Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tickets for the nine live shows at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will go on sale next week.

Fans hoping to see one of six previews and three televised shows at the ACC Liverpool arena will need to head to Ticketmaster’s website from noon on Tuesday (7 March).

Tickets range from £30 to £290 for the semi-final shows and from £80 to £380 for the grand final shows, which are being hosted in the north-west city after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine.

All Eurovision fans will need to create a Ticketmaster account before buying tickets.

In January this year, the mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, and the mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, met to seal the Eurovision handover with a handshake.

During the ceremony, Lo Russo gave Anderson “a little bit of advice” on hosting.

He said: “Enjoy the event, include everybody, engage the whole city, be proud for such an incredible international stage for you, for Ukraine and for peace”.

Anderson replied to Lo Russo, saying she was “really proud to be able to host Eurovision for Liverpool but especially proud to do it on behalf of Ukraine”.

(PA Media)

This year’s Eurovision’s slogan is “United by Music”.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest will take place on Saturday 13 May with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May.

Last year, Ukraine won the contest with Kalush Orchestra, with the UK placing second with singer Sam Ryder.

Eurovision 2023 kicks off on 9 May.