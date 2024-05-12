For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

This year’s Eurovision was more dramatic than ever.

Won by Switzerland’s Nemo with a sensational hybrid of hip-hop and opera, the 68th contest was held in Malmö, Sweden.

The 24-year-old singer became the first non-binary artist to win Eurovision with an impressive score of 591 points.

But the evening was not without controversy as pro-Palestine protesters chanted outside the venue and the Netherlands’ entry, Joost Klein, was disqualified.

Here are the best photos from the night.

Nemo representing Switzerland with the song 'The Code' performs during the final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest ( EPA )

Bambie Thug of Ireland performs the song Doomsday Blue ( AP )

Israel’s Eden Golan tops UK’s public vote, finishes in fifth at Eurovision (Martin Meissner/AP) ( AP )

British singer Oliver Alexander Thornton aka Olly Alexander representing the United Kingdom with the song "Dizzy" ( AFP via Getty Images )

Climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in the Stop Israel demonstration against Israel's participation in the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest ( via REUTERS )

Silia Kapsis, 17, the youngest contestant, performs on stage for Cyprus during The Eurovision Song Contest ( Getty Images )