For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails
Sign up to our free breaking news emails
This year’s Eurovision was more dramatic than ever.
Won by Switzerland’s Nemo with a sensational hybrid of hip-hop and opera, the 68th contest was held in Malmö, Sweden.
The 24-year-old singer became the first non-binary artist to win Eurovision with an impressive score of 591 points.
But the evening was not without controversy as pro-Palestine protesters chanted outside the venue and the Netherlands’ entry, Joost Klein, was disqualified.
Here are the best photos from the night.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies