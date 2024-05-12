Jump to content

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Best moments in pictures

Switzerland’s Nemo won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest

Tom Watling
Sunday 12 May 2024 13:47
Switzerland’s Nemo Mettler crowned winner of Eurovision after public vote

This year’s Eurovision was more dramatic than ever.

Won by Switzerland’s Nemo with a sensational hybrid of hip-hop and opera, the 68th contest was held in Malmö, Sweden.

The 24-year-old singer became the first non-binary artist to win Eurovision with an impressive score of 591 points.

But the evening was not without controversy as pro-Palestine protesters chanted outside the venue and the Netherlands’ entry, Joost Klein, was disqualified.

Here are the best photos from the night.

Nemo representing Switzerland with the song 'The Code' performs during the final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (EPA)
Bambie Thug of Ireland performs the song Doomsday Blue (AP)
Israel’s Eden Golan tops UK’s public vote, finishes in fifth at Eurovision (Martin Meissner/AP) (AP)
British singer Oliver Alexander Thornton aka Olly Alexander representing the United Kingdom with the song "Dizzy" (AFP via Getty Images)
Climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in the Stop Israel demonstration against Israel's participation in the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (via REUTERS)
Silia Kapsis, 17, the youngest contestant, performs on stage for Cyprus during The Eurovision Song Contest (Getty Images)
Finnish visual artist and DJ Teemu Keisteri, also known as Windows95man and representing Finland with the song "No rules!", performs during the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest (TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima)

