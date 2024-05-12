Eurovision 2024 – live: Switzerland’s Nemo wins song contest as Bambie Thug cries over Israel row
Nemo was crowned the winner as boos were heard during appearances by Israel’s entry Eden Golan, while the UK’s Olly Alexander managed to avoid coming last in the contest
Reactions to the most chaotic Eurovision in history are pouring in after Switzerland act Nemo was crowned as this year’s winner.
The 68th Eurovision Song Contest was held in Malmö, Sweden, with scores arriving from the 25 countries that performed in the final, and in the wake of behind-the-scenes chaos.
Despite winning the contest, Nemo has not held back in their assessment of the organisers after it was revealed audience members were not permitted to bring non-binary flags into the arena.
Meanwhile, Irish delegate Bambie Thug has tearfully accused organisers of “not supporting them” over a row with an Israeli broadcaster.
Throughout the event, Pro-Palestine demonstrations took place outside the arena, with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg removed by police.
Israel’s delegate Eden Golan performed early in the contest, with the BBC’s Graham Norton remarking on the boos heard by the crowd.
The UK’s entry Olly Alexander received a rather low score for his song “Dizzy”, after Ireland’s Bambie Thug dazzled with “Doomsday Blues”, following speculation that they could pull out of the final after missing the dress rehearsal.
Follow live updates below:
Bambie Thug levies accusation against Eurovision organisers
Bambie Thug has accused Eurovision organisers of “not supporting”them over a row with Israel.
The singer, who secured a sixth place finish in Ireland’s first grand final of the music event since 2018, accused the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, of a rule break and said they have been waiting to hear back from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) about what action would be taken.
More here
Bambie Thug cries as they claim Eurovision bosses ‘not supportive’ in Israel row
Bambie Thug has accused Eurovision organisers of “not supporting them” over a row with Israel. The “ouji pop” star, who secured a sixth place finish in Ireland’s first grand final of the music event since 2018, accused the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, of a rule break and said they have been waiting to hear back from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) about what action would be taken. Bambie, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, told journalists in the press centre on Saturday (11 May): “Kan the broadcaster incited violence against me twice, three times. We brought it up to the EBU. They said they follow up. “They waited to the last minute, we still haven’t gotten statement back to us, allowed us to be scapegoats, allowed us to be the spokesperson for standing up for ourselves. “And yeah, the broadcaster has disobeyed the rules and I hope next year they won’t be able to compete because of that.” The Independent has contacted both Kan and the EBU for comment following Bambie’s claims.
Our verdict on this year’s Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision 2024 unfolded under the darkest shadow in its history, withe the atmopsher backstage said to have been on a knife-edge.
Yet, despite gaping fractures in its façade of international musical unity, the show went on – and you can find music editor Roisin O’Connor’s verdict on the contest below.
Eurovision 2024 unfolded under the darkest shadow in its history -review
After banning Russia, Eurovision organisers painted the song contest and its ‘anti-political’ ethos into a corner
Olly Alexander takes low score in his stride
This is the moment the UK’s Eurovision entry Olly Alexander found out the public had awarded him null points.
The 33-year-old represented the UK with his track Dizzy, and while votes from the jury appeared positive on Saturday night (11 May), the singer sadly received no points from the public.
The Years And Years singer and his team seemed to take the news in their stride as they were pictured laughing and cheering after the news was announced.
The UK finished with a low score of 46.
Eurovision winner addresses non-binary flag controversy
Switzerland act Nemo was crowned this year’s Eurovision winner after what has been the most controversial contest in its history.
In a press conference after the event, Nemo was asked about organisers making audience members throw away the non-binary flag before entering the arena.
“That is unbelievable. I had to smuggle my flag in because Eurovision said no, but I did it anyway, so I hope some people did that too. But, I mean, come on, this is clearly a double standard. I broke the trophy. The trophy can be fixed – maybe Eurovision needs fixing a little bit too every now and then.”
'We need more compassion, empathy,' Nemo says after winning
Swiss singer Nemo expressed pride in accepting the trophy, adding that they wished for the event to stand for “peace and dignity for every person”.
Being the first nonbinary winner of the contest, they said they accepted the trophy for “people that are daring to be themselves and people that need to be heard and need to be understood”.
Nemo added: “Thank you so much...We need more compassion, we need more empathy.”
Nemo is also the first Swiss winner of Eurovision since 1988 when Canadian chanteuse Celine Dion competed under the Swiss flag.
ICYMI: Olly Alexander performs gravity-defying 'Dizzy'
UK’s Olly Alexander took the stage to perform a gravity-defying choreography of “Dizzy”.
The performance featured a group of men in red boxing shorts dancing alongside Alexander, sometimes hanging upside down.
Alexander has faced criticism for choosing to remain in Eurovision as a group called “Queers for Palestine” called for the pop singer to withdraw from the event.
“We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections,” Alexander and other participating artists said in an open letter.
Fans expressed disappointment online as a series of sound issues seemed to have affected Alexander’s final performance.
Fans spot Bambie Thug’s secret message supporting Palestine
Eurovision fans think they have spotted a secret message from Bambie Thug during her Eurovision final performance.
The “ouji pop” artist, who performed gothic Doomsday Blue, received 136 points to finish in the sixth place.
In the lead-up to the event, they had also voiced concerns that it was “the wrong decision” not to exclude Israel, as Russia had been two years ago.
They accused organisers of not supporting them over a row with Israel during the event.
“Yeah, so Kan the broadcaster incited violence against me twice, three times. We brought it up to the EBU. They said they follow up,” Bambie said.
“They waited to the last minute, we still haven’t gotten statement back to us, allowed us to be scapegoats, allowed us to be the spokesperson for standing up for ourselves,” they added.
The non-binary artist initially wrote the words “Ceasefire” and “Saoirse Don Phalistin,” the latter of which translates to “freedom for Palestine,” on their face and legs, the Irish Examiner reported.
“Bambie Thug has managed to sneak “ceasefire” in Ogham (old Irish alphabet) on their face past censors. We have no choice but to stan,” one X user said.
“Bambi Thug has ogham symbols (old Irish alphabet) reading “ceasefire” on their face! If you’re going to vote, vote Ireland,” another wrote on X.
But the EBU asked Bambie to change the markings displayed on their face and legs ahead of their performance.
“Unfortunately, I had to change those messages today to ‘crown the witch’ only (which was an) order from the EBU,” Bambie said.
Fans took to social media to point out that Bambie had the word “ceasefire” initially written in the ancient Irish alphabet Ogham on their face.
When asked why they included “hidden” messages in their performance, Bambie said it was important to them as they are “pro-justice” and “pro-peace”.
Observers react to Israel getting 12 points from UK viewers
The UK public gave its 12 points to Israel in this year’s Eurovision, sparking criticism online, especially since the country’s own Olly Alexander received zero votes from the public.
Israel’s inclusion in this year’s event sparked controversy due to the country’s ongoing invasion of Gaza following the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October.
Thousands took to the streets ahead of the contest to protest after Israel’s contestant Eden Golan, qualified for the Grand Final.
Organisers also forced a change to the original title of Ms Golan’s song, “October Rain” which was seen as an apparent reference to the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people and triggered the war in Gaza.
While organisers made a plea for the crowd not to boo any artists, there were audible jeers as Golan performed.
The winner was decided based on votes from television audiences in Europe and around the world in combination with votes from juries of music professionals.
Ms Golan came fifth with 375 points, including 12 votes from the UK public.
“Disgusted in the UK for giving 12 points to Israel. Can’t believe my own country would vote and basically show support for horrific crimes and genocide,” one user wrote on X.
The UK scored zero in the public vote with a section of the audience complaining online that they struggled to hear Alexander.
Despite scoring only 52 points from the other country’s jury votes, Ms Golan topped the UK’s public vote with 12.
Ireland's Bambie Thug accused Israeli broadcaster of rule break
Bambi Thug posted on Instagram that they raised “multiple complaints” to the European Broadcasting Union about “instances” they experienced this week, including one involving an Israeli commentator from broadcaster KAN.
In the lead-up to the event, they had voiced concerns that it was “the wrong decision” not to exclude Israel, as Russia had been two years ago.
The singer missed their dress rehearsal, citing that they needed to bring a situation to the “urgent attention” of the EBU.
“They confirmed to my delegation in front of others that KAN’s commentator had broken the rules of conduct during the Eurovision Semi-Final 1,” the artist said.
“I have been patiently awaiting to hear what action is set to be taken by the EBU following this rule break,” Bambi Thug added.
The Irish artist, who performed the gothic Doomsday Blue, finished at sixth place with 136 points.
'Had to smuggle nonbinary flag in,' Eurovision winner Nemo says
Eurovision winner Swiss artist Nemo said they had to “smuggle” a nonbinary flag into the event because “Eurovison said no.”
“Maybe Eurovision needs a little fixing too every now and then,” they said.
Restrictions on what flags are permitted have also seen artists and fans stopped from displaying the Palestinian flag at this year’s event.
Nemo said they were “incredibly proud” to be the first nonbinary Eurovision winner, adding that queer people “need to be heard and need to be understood”.
“To know that a song where I speak about my story has touched so many people, and maybe inspired other people to stay true to their stories, is the most insane thing that has ever happened to me,” they said.