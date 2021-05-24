The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has released a new statement addressing speculation that the lead singer of Italy’s winning act Maneskin took drugs during the live final.

The rock band were crowned champions during the 22 May ceremony. However, they were later prompted to issue a strong denial after some viewers claimed that lead singer Damiano David appeared to be sniffing cocaine during one part of the broadcast.

No drugs are seen in the clip, which shows David leaning over the band’s table. He claimed this action was the result of bandmate Thomas Raggi smashing a glass by his feet.

Speaking at a press conference after the ceremony, Måneskin strongly denied taking drugs, saying: “Thomas broke a glass... I don’t use drugs.”

On Instagram, the band wrote: “We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tested, ‘cause we have nothing to hide.”

“Following allegations of drug use in the Green Room of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 22 May, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as requested by the Italian delegation, has conducted a thorough review of the facts, including checking all available footage,” the EBU statement, released on 24 May, reads.

“A drug test was also voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the band Måneskin, which has returned a negative result seen by the EBU.

“No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed,” it continues.

“We are alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band.

“We wish to congratulate Måneskin once again and wish them huge success. We look forward to working with our Italian member Rai on producing a spectacular Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year.”

