Italy Eurovision song: Translated lyrics for Marco Mengoni’s entry Due Vite

Among those competing to take home the coveted Eurovision trophy tonight (13 May) is Marco Mengoni, who is performing on behalf of Italy.

Mengoni will be a familiar face to longtime Eurovision fans, having competed in the 2013 song contest in Malmö, Sweden, where he finished in seventh place.

This time around, Mengoni – who has embarked on a hit career since – will be hoping to emulate Maneskin’s success after the Italian rock band emerged victorious in 2021.

The platinum-selling artist hopes his classic ballad “Due Vite” will be his ticket to Eurovision glory.

Check out the lyrics to the “Due Vite” (“Two Lives”) and its English language translation, courtesy of genius.com, below.

Italy’s Marco Mengoni (Eurovision/YouTube)

“Due Vite” (English)

We’re the only ones awake in the whole universe

And I’m not all that familiar with your desert yet

Maybe it’s in a place in my heart where the sun never shines

Where sometimes I lose you, but if I want I catch you

We’re stuck in such a time, one that lifts up the streets

With the sky one step away, we’re the monsters and the fairies

I should call you, tell you what I feel

But I ran out of excuses and have no defences left

We’re a book on the floor in an empty house that resembles ours

Coffee with lemon against the hangover, you look like a blurred picture

We screwed another night outside of a club

Thank goodness

If this is the last song before the moon will explode

I will be there to tell you you’re wrong, you’re wrong and you know it

The music does not reach over here

And you don’t sleep

Where will you be? Where do you go when life goes overboard?

And all the running, the slaps, the mistakes you make

When something upsets you

Anyway I know you do not sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, ever

Amazing the laps two lives take

We’re the only ones awake in the whole universe

Screaming out some anger from a rooftop

That no one feels like this

That no one watches movies anymore

The flowers in your room

My metallic t-shirt

We’re a book on the floor in an empty house that resembles ours

Lost among people, so many words with no answer

We screwed another night outside of a club

Thank goodness

If this is the last song before the moon will explode

I will be there to tell you you’re wrong, you’re wrong and you know it

The music does not reach over here

And you don’t sleep

Where will you be? Where do you go when life goes overboard?

And all the running, the slaps, the mistakes you make

When something upsets you

Anyway I know you don’t sleep

Turn off the light though you may not feel like it

Let’s stay in the dark enveloped only by the sound of the voice

Beyond the madness that dances in every thing

Two lives, look at the mess

If this is the last (Song and then the moon will explode) song

I will be there to tell you you’re wrong, you’re wrong and you know it

The music does not reach over here

Anyway I know you do not sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, ever

Amazing the laps two lives take

Two lives

“Due Vite” (Italian)

Siamo i soli svegli in tutto l’universo

E non conosco ancora bene il tuo deserto

Forse è in un posto del mio cuore dove il sole è sempre spento

Dove a volte ti perdo, ma se voglio ti prendo

Siamo fermi in un tempo così, che solleva le strade

Con il cielo ad un passo da qui, siamo i mostri e le fate

Dovrei telefonarti, dirti le cose che sento

Ma ho finito le scuse e non ho più difese

Siamo un libro sul pavimento in una casa vuota che sembra la nostra

Il caffè col limone contro l’hangover, sembri una foto mossa

E ci siamo fottuti ancora una notte fuori un locale

E meno male

Se questa è l’ultima canzone e poi la luna esploderà

Sarò lì a dirti che sbagli, ti sbagli e lo sai

Qui non arriva la musica

E tu non dormi e dove sarai? Dove vai?

Quando la vita poi esagera

Tutte le corse gli schiaffi, gli sbagli che fai

Quando qualcosa ti agita

Tanto lo so che tu non dormi, dormi, dormi, dormi, dormi mai

Che giri fanno due vite

Siamo i soli svegli in tutto l’universo

A gridare un po’ di rabbia sopra un tetto

Che nessuno si sente così

Che nessuno li guarda più i film

I fiori nella tua camera

La mia maglia metallica

Siamo un libro sul pavimento in una casa vuota che sembra la nostra

Persi tra le persone, quante parole senza mai una risposta

E ci siamo fottuti ancora una notte fuori un locale

E meno male

Se questa è l’ultima canzone e poi la luna esploderà

Sarò lì a dirti che sbagli, ti sbagli e lo sai

Qui non arriva la musica

E tu non dormi e dove sarai? Dove vai?

Quando la vita poi esagera

Tutte le corse e gli schiaffi, gli sbagli che fai

Quando qualcosa ti agita

Tanto lo so che tu non dormi

Spegni la luce anche se non ti va

Restiamo al buio avvolti solo dal suono della voce

Al di là della follia che balla in tutte le cose

Due vite guarda che disordine

Se questa è l’ultima (canzone e poi la luna esploderà) canzone

Sarò lì a dirti che sbagli, ti sbagli e lo sai

Qui non arriva la musica

Tanto lo so che tu non dormi, dormi, dormi, dormi, dormi mai

Che giri fanno due vite

Due vite