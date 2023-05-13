Italy Eurovision song: Translated lyrics for Marco Mengoni’s entry Due Vite
Mengoni previously placed seventh in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest and is representing Italy again tonight
Among those competing to take home the coveted Eurovision trophy tonight (13 May) is Marco Mengoni, who is performing on behalf of Italy.
Mengoni will be a familiar face to longtime Eurovision fans, having competed in the 2013 song contest in Malmö, Sweden, where he finished in seventh place.
This time around, Mengoni – who has embarked on a hit career since – will be hoping to emulate Maneskin’s success after the Italian rock band emerged victorious in 2021.
The platinum-selling artist hopes his classic ballad “Due Vite” will be his ticket to Eurovision glory.
Check out the lyrics to the “Due Vite” (“Two Lives”) and its English language translation, courtesy of genius.com, below.
“Due Vite” (English)
We’re the only ones awake in the whole universe
And I’m not all that familiar with your desert yet
Maybe it’s in a place in my heart where the sun never shines
Where sometimes I lose you, but if I want I catch you
We’re stuck in such a time, one that lifts up the streets
With the sky one step away, we’re the monsters and the fairies
I should call you, tell you what I feel
But I ran out of excuses and have no defences left
We’re a book on the floor in an empty house that resembles ours
Coffee with lemon against the hangover, you look like a blurred picture
We screwed another night outside of a club
Thank goodness
If this is the last song before the moon will explode
I will be there to tell you you’re wrong, you’re wrong and you know it
The music does not reach over here
And you don’t sleep
Where will you be? Where do you go when life goes overboard?
And all the running, the slaps, the mistakes you make
When something upsets you
Anyway I know you do not sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, ever
Amazing the laps two lives take
We’re the only ones awake in the whole universe
Screaming out some anger from a rooftop
That no one feels like this
That no one watches movies anymore
The flowers in your room
My metallic t-shirt
We’re a book on the floor in an empty house that resembles ours
Lost among people, so many words with no answer
We screwed another night outside of a club
Thank goodness
If this is the last song before the moon will explode
I will be there to tell you you’re wrong, you’re wrong and you know it
The music does not reach over here
And you don’t sleep
Where will you be? Where do you go when life goes overboard?
And all the running, the slaps, the mistakes you make
When something upsets you
Anyway I know you don’t sleep
Turn off the light though you may not feel like it
Let’s stay in the dark enveloped only by the sound of the voice
Beyond the madness that dances in every thing
Two lives, look at the mess
If this is the last (Song and then the moon will explode) song
I will be there to tell you you’re wrong, you’re wrong and you know it
The music does not reach over here
Anyway I know you do not sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, ever
Amazing the laps two lives take
Two lives
“Due Vite” (Italian)
Siamo i soli svegli in tutto l’universo
E non conosco ancora bene il tuo deserto
Forse è in un posto del mio cuore dove il sole è sempre spento
Dove a volte ti perdo, ma se voglio ti prendo
Siamo fermi in un tempo così, che solleva le strade
Con il cielo ad un passo da qui, siamo i mostri e le fate
Dovrei telefonarti, dirti le cose che sento
Ma ho finito le scuse e non ho più difese
Siamo un libro sul pavimento in una casa vuota che sembra la nostra
Il caffè col limone contro l’hangover, sembri una foto mossa
E ci siamo fottuti ancora una notte fuori un locale
E meno male
Se questa è l’ultima canzone e poi la luna esploderà
Sarò lì a dirti che sbagli, ti sbagli e lo sai
Qui non arriva la musica
E tu non dormi e dove sarai? Dove vai?
Quando la vita poi esagera
Tutte le corse gli schiaffi, gli sbagli che fai
Quando qualcosa ti agita
Tanto lo so che tu non dormi, dormi, dormi, dormi, dormi mai
Che giri fanno due vite
Siamo i soli svegli in tutto l’universo
A gridare un po’ di rabbia sopra un tetto
Che nessuno si sente così
Che nessuno li guarda più i film
I fiori nella tua camera
La mia maglia metallica
Siamo un libro sul pavimento in una casa vuota che sembra la nostra
Persi tra le persone, quante parole senza mai una risposta
E ci siamo fottuti ancora una notte fuori un locale
E meno male
Se questa è l’ultima canzone e poi la luna esploderà
Sarò lì a dirti che sbagli, ti sbagli e lo sai
Qui non arriva la musica
E tu non dormi e dove sarai? Dove vai?
Quando la vita poi esagera
Tutte le corse e gli schiaffi, gli sbagli che fai
Quando qualcosa ti agita
Tanto lo so che tu non dormi
Spegni la luce anche se non ti va
Restiamo al buio avvolti solo dal suono della voce
Al di là della follia che balla in tutte le cose
Due vite guarda che disordine
Se questa è l’ultima (canzone e poi la luna esploderà) canzone
Sarò lì a dirti che sbagli, ti sbagli e lo sai
Qui non arriva la musica
Tanto lo so che tu non dormi, dormi, dormi, dormi, dormi mai
Che giri fanno due vite
Due vite
